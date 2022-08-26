The King of Fighters Allstar begins its collaboration with the hit fighting game Tekken 7

Netmarble has just released a new content update for its mobile action RPG King of Fighters Allstar. Players will be able to participate in an exciting new collaboration with another acclaimed fighting game; Bandai Namco’s Tekken 7. The event will feature new playable characters, battle cards, and numerous in-game activities which will grant a plethora of rewards.

Let’s jump straight into the ring with the crossover’s first hero; Tekken’s Irish Assassin, Nina Williams. A defence type, yellow element fighter, Nina can use her skills to increase her attack by 60% and tag cooldown by two seconds. Based on her health she can also raise her damage and defence by 10% for five seconds up to five times.

Next is Hwoarang, an attack type, blue element hero that has mastered Taekwondo. He too can raise his attack by a whopping 65%, while also boosting attack speed by 10% for seven kinds. And if that wasn’t enough, a critical hit deals about 120% physical damage, meaning Hwoarang can sucker punch opponents like they’re toys. To aid these fighters, Tekken 7 collab battle cards have also been introduced to further bolster their stats.

Meanwhile, players can also partake in numerous events in order to obtain exclusive rewards. The new Boss Showdown features Devil Jin who can only be defeated by clearing multiple stages by applying various penalties to make it more challenging. The Paul in Wonderland Rush Dungeon gives players coins for completing stages with Collab Fighter Soul Random Boxes and Rubies up for grabs at the end of a round.

A special collaboration 2nd Round Dice event is also being held where players must be Dice Points to move Alisa to different places to earn rewards like the Collab Affinity Mystery Box, Awaken EXP Box, and more. And of course, the usual check-in, crafting, and codex events will be available as well.

Start fighting now by downloading King of Fighters Allstar for free.