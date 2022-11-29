MementoMori tier list & reroll guide

- re-checked the list

If you want to add the best characters in the game to your team, then you're gonna need a MementoMori tier list to give you an idea. That's exactly what we've prepared for you today, so if you want to easily pass all the stages in the game and spend your resources wisely on the top tier characters, this is where you will learn who they are.

Unlike many other mobile gacha games out there, MementoMori has a unique approach to the gameplay - you don't exactly fight the enemies "with your skills" (as you would in every other game?), but rather, with unique and stunning visual representations.

The entire game resembles a work of art, and it's easy to see where the appeal lies.

MementoMori tier list - All of the characters ranked

In order to find out who the best characters are in the game and rank them into our, we examined each one's skills and what they can bring to the table. At the moment, the best heroes are mainly considered the LR ones, since they have the most potential.

The main (and most obvious) difference between the LR, SSR+ and N characters is the number of skills they have. LR characters have 4 skills, SSR+ have 3 skills, and N characters have only 2 skills. You will almost always dismantle the N characters for resources, so it's not even worth bothering with them.

As for the SSR+ heroes, they can be good. However, they will be outscaled and outperformed by the LR ones. Regardless, we've ranked every single character available in the game, so without further ado, let's dive into the MementoMori tier list!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.