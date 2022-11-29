MementoMori tier list & reroll guide
If you want to add the best characters in the game to your team, then you're gonna need a MementoMori tier list to give you an idea. That's exactly what we've prepared for you today, so if you want to easily pass all the stages in the game and spend your resources wisely on the top tier characters, this is where you will learn who they are.
Unlike many other mobile gacha games out there, MementoMori has a unique approach to the gameplay - you don't exactly fight the enemies "with your skills" (as you would in every other game?), but rather, with unique and stunning visual representations.
The entire game resembles a work of art, and it's easy to see where the appeal lies.
MementoMori tier list - All of the characters rankedIn order to find out who the best characters are in the game and rank them into our MementoMori tier list, we examined each one's skills and what they can bring to the table. At the moment, the best heroes are mainly considered the LR ones, since they have the most potential.
The main (and most obvious) difference between the LR, SSR+ and N characters is the number of skills they have. LR characters have 4 skills, SSR+ have 3 skills, and N characters have only 2 skills. You will almost always dismantle the N characters for resources, so it's not even worth bothering with them.
As for the SSR+ heroes, they can be good. However, they will be outscaled and outperformed by the LR ones. Regardless, we've ranked every single character available in the game, so without further ado, let's dive into the MementoMori tier list!
Reroll guide
S+ Tier
- Amleth
- Fenrir
- Florence
- Olivia
- Moddey
- Rean
Olivia is a great Warrior unit that can bless allies by increasing their ATK, but can also inflict plenty of damage by slaying through the enemy frontline. She is also able to boost the MAX HP and briefly decrease the enemy's ATK. Fenrir is an amazing Sorcerer unit that inflicts massive damage upon enemies, but can also decrease adjacent allies' skill cooldown. She also removes debuffs from allies, which is something that easily places her at the top of the MementoMori tier list.
S Tier
- Soltina
- Sabrina
- Ivy
- Amour
- Merlyn
- Tropon
- Cordie
- Mertillier
- Valeriede
- Natasha
Natasha is a very good Warrior who can deal massive damage, and if the target's STR is lower than her own, her attacks will be even deadlier. Natasha's damage taken will also decrease with 'Mom and Dad's Love' skill, making her an outstanding unit. Ivy is a Sniper unit that attacks the enemies based on their HP. The more buffs Ivy has active, the more damage she will inflict upon the opponents.
A Tier
- Dian
- Mimi
- Lunalynn
- Primavera
- Hathor
- Fortina
- Freesia
- Nina
- Petra
- Illya
- Iris
Primavera is a pretty decent Sniper that has the ability to inflict crowd control upon the enemy if the conditions are met, and also make them immune to buffs. Primavera can enhance allies' ATK and her own, making her a good unit when it comes to crowd control and debuffs/buffs. Lunalynn is a Sorcerer that can inflict CC in the form of Silence for a round, as well as Poison the enemies for a couple of turns. Her Passive increases allies' P. DEF as well as the incoming damage she will take.
B TIer
- Loki
- Arianrhod
- Theodora
- Zara
- Belle
- Skuld
- Cherna
- Soteira
Loki is a Sniper that will Silence enemies for 1 round and always attack opponents with the lowest HP. She will also increase her own SPD. Zara is a decent Warrior who has a chance to inflict Faint upon the enemy in front of her and deal quite a large chunk of damage to them. Her Passive is pretty great, making her tankier whenever her HP drops below a certain threshold.
C Tier
- Rosalie
- Libra
- Monica
- Charlotte
- Shizu
- Garmr
Libra is a Sniper who has the ability to deal AoE Physical DMG and decrease the opponent's DEF. As Libra is at the bottom of the tier list, you can imagine that her potential is not something to write home about. Rosalie is a Sorcerer with the ability to heal allies and deal some Magical damage.
That would be the complete MementoMori tier list. Let's now look at the reroll guide.
MementoMori reroll guide
If you want to reroll in MementoMori in order to get the best units from the very start, this guide will help you out. Simply follow the steps below and you should be good to go!Note: Make sure you logged in with a Guest account!
- Step 1: Play the game up to stage 1-12
- Step 2: Once you unlock the Invoke option, summon your first 10x units.
- Step 3: Head over to the Home page and collect all the rewards you can. You can try to summon again soon if the units you pulled from the first 10x summons are good.
- Step 4: If you don't like the units, then head over to Settings -> Apps -> search for the MementoMori app and tap on it.
- Step 5: Tap on Storage and then on the Clear Storage button.
If you are on an iOS device, you can simply uninstall the app and reinstall it.
That's it! You can now log back into the game and start all over again with the tutorial up to the point where you perform the summons.
