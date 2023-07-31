The King of Fighters: ALLSTAR adds the power of the corrupted with Orochi Shermie and Orochi Chris in latest update

Netmarble has announced a new update for The King of Fighters: ALLSTAR, letting players get their hands on Orochi Shermie and Orochi Chris. The former is a Red element/Attack fighter who can boost the ATK of other Attack fighters with her Leader skill. Her Unique, on the other hand, can unleash Thunder God’s Punishment whenever she hits a foe with her Active Skill.

The latter, on the other hand, brings special buffs to Purple element units in The King of Fighters: ALLSTAR with a Leader skill that boosts their ATK. Enemies should tremble in fear as his Unique skill can unleash Darkness DMG on a target as well as apply Darkness Stigma.

Along with these new characters come new battle cards as well, with a useful boost to a caster’s ATK by a certain percentage or an increase in DMG. You can also try your hand at the new Rush and Challenge Dungeons, where you can obtain coins and redeem awesome in-game goodies at the Exchange Shop.

All these come on top of a Special Relay check-in as well as a Lucky Chance event. If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're keen on more fisticuffs action on your device, why not check out our list of the best fighting games on Android?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading The King of Fighters: ALLSTAR on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.