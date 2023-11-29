The King of Fighters ALLSTAR is teaming up with Street Fighter 6 for a special collab event

Netmarble is bringing an epic new collaboration within The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, giving fans of old-school brawlers plenty of reasons to dive into the mobile action RPG. In particular, you can put your fists up for an exciting crossover with Street Fighter 6, where SNK and Capcom collide in a showdown for the ages.

In the latest collab event for The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, you can look forward to welcoming Guile, Juri and Jamie from Street Fighter 6 to the fray. Guile, as a Yellow element defence character, can boost the ATK of fighters with his leader skill while his Special Skill can cause Bleed damage. Jamie, on the other hand, is a Purple element attack fighter who can give his fellow Purple element fighters an ATK boost with his leader skill. Meanwhile, Juri Han is a balance-type fighter with a Special skill that can reduce the DEF and boost the DMG on a target.

The crossover also adds a special Collab Boss Showdown against Guile for cool collab-themed rewards. There's a real-time 3v3 battle as well with the Collab Dream Match. And finally, fans of the Street Fighter IP can look forward to the Collab Special Mini Game “Smash the Car” - a special Easter egg that longtime players of the franchise should know and love.

If you're keen on giving the new collab a go yourself, you can download The King of Fighters ALLSTAR on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.