Echocalypse tier list - All cases ranked from strongest to weakest

In this Echocalypse tier list, we will be listing the best and the worst cases in Echocalypse according to various factors. Echocalypse has different rarities of cases with different types of abilities and skill sets. It gets quite confusing for a new player to decide which cases to invest their precious resources in. We have you covered as we will list some of the strongest cases currently available and ready to be recruited!

Through this tier list, players will be able to determine which cases are better than the others according to their ranking in the tier list. Keep in mind that tier lists are subjective in nature inherently. Some cases might be ranked higher according to your team composition and strategy while some might be ranked lower. That is perfectly fine - the nature of the game is to employ good strategies and create the right synergy that will suit you.

ECHOCALYPSE TIER LIST - FACTORS TO CONSIDER WHILE DECIDING THE RANKINGS

Rarity – The base rarity of the case will be the core determinant while ranking all the cases in Echocalypse. The higher the rarity, the higher the base stats of that case. Naturally, the best cases will be those that are of the highest rarity due to their higher base stats, damage multipliers, and skill enhancements.

Skillset – The skillset of any case determines its value and its role in any team composition. A good skillset combined with the right synergy equates to a strong case - simple as that. We will be taking this factor into consideration the most while building the tier list.

Versatility in teams – Any strong case should be able to fit into more than 1 team composition or it will be pushed down in the tier list. That is not to say that the case is bad per se, but it’s not the best overall. Being self-sufficient and able to work in multiple team compositions is an important factor to consider while building this tier list.

PvP and PvE content – This factor is important for new players and free-to-play gamers both. Being able to perform in both PvE and PvP game modes is another factor we have taken into consideration while building this tier list.

