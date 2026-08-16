Echocalypse tier list - All cases ranked from strongest to weakest
- Updated on August 16th, 2026 - Version 4.85 - Added: MR Case Elisa
In our Echocalypse tier list, we have listed the best and the worst cases in the game according to various factors. Echocalypse has different rarities of cases with different types of abilities and skill sets. It gets quite confusing for a new player to decide which cases to invest their precious resources in. But worry not, we have you covered as we will list some of the strongest cases currently available and ready to be recruited!
Feel free to check out our tier list for best champions in RAID: Shadow Legends and tier list for best operators in Arknights if you like this game.
Through this tier list, you can determine which cases are better than the others according to their ranking. Keep in mind that tier lists are inherently subjective in nature. Some cases might be ranked higher according to your team composition and strategy, while some might be ranked lower. That is perfectly fine - the nature of the game is to employ good strategies and create the right synergy that suits you.
ECHOCALYPSE TIER LIST - FACTORS TO CONSIDER WHILE DECIDING THE RANKINGS
- Rarity – The base rarity of the case will be the core determinant when ranking all the cases in Echocalypse. The higher the rarity, the higher the base stats of that case. Naturally, the best cases will be those that are of the highest rarity due to their higher base stats, damage multipliers, and skill enhancements.
- Skillset – The skillset of any case determines its value and its role in any team composition. A good skillset combined with the right synergy equates to a strong case - simple as that. We will consider this factor the most while building the tier list.
- Versatility in teams – Any strong case should be able to fit into more than one team composition, or it will be pushed down in the tier list. That is not to say that the case is bad per se, but it’s not the best overall. Being self-sufficient and able to work in multiple team compositions was an important factor to consider while building this tier list.
- PvP and PvE content – This factor is important for new players and free-to-play alike. Being able to perform in both PvE and PvP modes is another factor we have taken into consideration while building this tier list.
Bookmark this page and make sure to revisit the updated versions of this tier list as new cases are added to Echocalypse. Click on the big blue button to proceed to our tier list for Echocalypse!
1
S-Tier Case
|S Tier
|Sphinx
|Hela
|Draconian Raeon
|Elisa
|Ziz
|Knox
|Eton
|Audrey
|Coretta
|Tomie
|Damonica
|Prinny
|Pan Pan
|Mira
|Lilith
|Osiris
|Cera
|Fenriru
|Lyra
|Vedfolnir
|Firentia
|Mordred
|Eris Pendulum
|Horus
|Kyubey
|Aiken
|Akira
|Banshee
|Lascaux
|Renne
|Charlotte
|Prinny
|Holy Lady Vivi
|Osiris
|Lucienne
|Anna
|Elixia
|Mira
|Suri
|Kira
|Kala
|Nana
|Shu
|Rorza
|Baion
|Kokopelli
|Zoya
|Jolie
Harbouring a silence debuff on her 1st basic skill and a self-increase rage buff on her 2nd skill, Audrey is very useful in both PvE modes, such as the main story and Abyss. In PvP like Cage Fight, the silence on key targets renders the enemy case useless while Audrey can consistently cycle her burst skills due to rage building.Fenriru is a free SSR rarity case given to you after the seventh day of your account being activated. You will be glad to hear that Fenriru is regarded as one of the best AoE damage dealers with one of the highest multipliers. Combined with her ease of accessibility, she makes an excellent addition to your team composition.
2
A-Tier Cases
|A Tier
|Rixia Mao
|Roxy
|Natalia
|Lydia
|Lorine
|Vivi
|Yulia
|Brown
|Vika
|Set
|Hathor
|Guinevere
|Nue
|Beam
|Nephthys
|Taisei
|Main Character
|Deena
|Lindell
|Levia
|Zawa
|Niz
|Chiraha
|Mori
|Note
|Nile
|Ring
|Lumin
|Yora
|Caroline
|Shalltear Bloodfallen
|Albedo
|Hathor
|Lascaux (Deep Sea Connection)
|Christie
|Samovila
|Ahun
|Kalinca
|Nebu
|Rhaina
|Juliette
|Mirage
|Jade
Vivi, the SSR rarity AoE-controller case, is a great addition to any team due to her constant rage debuffing skills that deplete the rage bar of the enemies. One of the top-tier picks in Cage Fights, Vivi and the immunity buffs she provides for all allies are great for Abyss and main story stages as well. Her passive skill, Prayers, also states that whenever her MAX HP falls below 30%, she has a 50% chance of providing the back row cases with a Critical Hit Strength buff that lasts for 2 turns. Zawa is a great damage dealer who excels in team compositions that can provide her with multiple buffs. This is due to her passive skill, Analyze, which states that Zawa gains an additional 10% increased damage per buff she has over the enemy. This can increase up to a maximum of 30%. Being a dark wizard, Zawa has access to some incredible single-target magical damage-dealing skills that can steal Attack buffs from enemies.
3
B-Tier Cases
|B Tier
|Elie MacDowell
|Garula
|Wadjet
|Kimono
|Regina
|Raeon
|Stara
|Gryph
|Kiki
|Taweret
|Bastet
|Dorothy
|Nightingale
|Baphomet
|Kuri
|Camelia
|Anubis
|Nyla
|Vera
|Rie
|Ifurito
|Toph
|Shiyu
Bastet is a great case that falls in the B tier of our Echocalypse tier list. She is as balanced as cases can get in Echocalypse. She has a great AoE-damaging skill in her 2nd active ability. This ability targets all the backline cases, which makes her an instant threat in Cage Fight. Accompanied by the Silence debuffs she brings with her passive skill, Bastet is a great addition to any team. However, her low damage multipliers can be an issue in late-game content where damage expectancy is high from cases. Shiyu is another amazing AoE damage dealer that deals magical damage to enemies caught by the projectile. Unlike Bastet’s skill, this is a true AoE skill that targets all enemies in the cubicle. Shiyu can also act as a good supporter, as her passive skill, Nirvana Tactics, can revive 1 dead ally with 30% of their maximum health when she either dies or retreats from the battle.
4
C-Tier Cases
|C Tier
|Sova
|Nanook
|Eriri
|Xen
|Babs
|Hemetto
|Aurora
|Sil
|Panther
|Rikin
|Katch
|Snezhana
|Yanling
|Senko
|Kurain
|Iori
|Parvati
|Gura
|Cayenne
|Yarena
A majority of the cases in this tier are going to be SR rarity. Nanook, the free-to-play SR rarity Supporter, is possibly the best option to pick from this tier of cases. Her 2nd active ability, Avalanche, provides a hefty shield equal to 15% of their own MAX HP for all front-line cases. Nanook further deals AoE physical damage to her enemies on the opposing front line. Plus, at the start of every wave battle, Nanook gains a 15% damage reduction for 2 rounds, which further increases her survivability and bulk.Snezhana is another excellent free-to-play SR rarity damage dealer case that can be used in early-game team compositions. Her 2nd ability, Cost of Hostility, is an AoE skill that deals magic damage to enemies in the opposing front line. This skill will deal additional damage to the enemy with the highest Attack. Snezhana’s passive skill, Adversity Strategy, states that she gets a 20% damage increase whenever any ally on the cubicle is under a control effect of the following natures - Silent, Stun, and Freeze.
5
D-Tier Cases
|D Tier
|Luca
|Niko
|Anina
|Koyama Dosen
|Pierrot
|Sasha
|Shelly
|Valiant
|Raven
|Qurina
|Sui
|Luciferin
All of the cases mentioned in this tier are relatively bad. This tier constitutes all R rarity cases that have extremely poor stats, damage multipliers, and lacklustre abilities. These cases are not recommended for use, and we suggest not investing your scarce resources into building them, as they will be outright switched by any case in a higher tier.
For fans of similar games, we have prepared this Omega Strikers tier list among many others, where we have ranked many characters.