Echocalypse tier list - All cases ranked from strongest to weakest
In this Echocalypse tier list, we will be listing the best and the worst cases in Echocalypse according to various factors. Echocalypse has different rarities of cases with different types of abilities and skill sets. It gets quite confusing for a new player to decide which cases to invest their precious resources in. We have you covered as we will list some of the strongest cases currently available and ready to be recruited!
Feel free to check out our tier list for best champions in RAID: Shadow Legends and tier list for best operators in Arknights if you like Echocalypse: The Scarlet Covenant.
Through this tier list, players will be able to determine which cases are better than the others according to their ranking in the tier list. Keep in mind that tier lists are subjective in nature inherently. Some cases might be ranked higher according to your team composition and strategy while some might be ranked lower. That is perfectly fine - the nature of the game is to employ good strategies and create the right synergy that will suit you.
ECHOCALYPSE TIER LIST - FACTORS TO CONSIDER WHILE DECIDING THE RANKINGS
- Rarity – The base rarity of the case will be the core determinant while ranking all the cases in Echocalypse. The higher the rarity, the higher the base stats of that case. Naturally, the best cases will be those that are of the highest rarity due to their higher base stats, damage multipliers, and skill enhancements.
- Skillset – The skillset of any case determines its value and its role in any team composition. A good skillset combined with the right synergy equates to a strong case - simple as that. We will be taking this factor into consideration the most while building the tier list.
- Versatility in teams – Any strong case should be able to fit into more than 1 team composition or it will be pushed down in the tier list. That is not to say that the case is bad per se, but it’s not the best overall. Being self-sufficient and able to work in multiple team compositions is an important factor to consider while building this tier list.
- PvP and PvE content – This factor is important for new players and free-to-play gamers both. Being able to perform in both PvE and PvP game modes is another factor we have taken into consideration while building this tier list.
Bookmark this page and make sure to re-visit the updated versions of this tier list as new cases are added to Echocalypse. Click on the big blue button to proceed to the tier list for Echocalypse!
1
S-Tier Cases
- Audrey
- Pan Pan
- Fenriru
- Firentia
- Horus
- Aiken
Harboring a silence debuff on her 1st basic skill and a self-increase rage buff on her 2nd skill, Audrey is very useful in both PvE game modes such as main story and Abyss. In PvP game modes such as Cage Fight, the silence on key targets renders the enemy case useless while Audrey can consistently cycle her burst skills due to rage building.Fenriru is a free SSR rarity case given to every player on the 7th day since their account creation. Players will be glad to hear that Fenriru is regarded as one of the best AOE-targeted damage dealers that has one of the highest damage multipliers. Combined with her ease of accessibility, she is an easy addition to any player’s team composition.
2
A-Tier Cases
- Vivi
- Yulia
- Set
- Nephthys
- Main Character
- Deena
- Zawa
- Niz
3
B-Tier Cases
- Garula
- Wadjet
- Regina
- Raeon
- Beam
- Gryph
- Kiki
- Taweret
- Bastet
- Stara
- Nightingale
- Baphomet
- Camelia
4
C-Tier Cases
- Sova
- Nanook
- Eriri
- Xen
- Babs
- Hemetto
- Aurora
- Sil
- Panther
- Rikin
- Katch
- Snezhana
- Yanling
- Senko
- Kurain
- Iori
- Parvati
- Gura
- Cayenne
- Yarena
A majority of the cases in this tier are going to be SR rarity. Nanook, the free-to-play SR rarity Supporter, is possibly the best option to pick from this tier of cases. Her 2nd active ability Avalance provides a hefty shield equal to 15% of their own MAX HP for all front-line cases. Nanook further deals AOE-targeted physical damage to her enemies on the opposing front line. Plus, at the start of every wave battle, Nanook gains a 15% damage reduction for 2 rounds which further increases her survivability and bulk.Snezhana is another excellent free-to-play SR rarity damage dealer case that can be used in early-game team compositions. Her 2nd ability Cost of Hostility is an AOE-targeted damage-dealing skill that deals magic damage to enemies in the opposing front line. This skill will go again to damage the enemy with the highest Attack. Snezhana’s passive skill Adversity Strategy states that she gets a 20% damage increase whenever any ally on the cubicle is under a control effect of the following natures - Silent, Stun, and Freeze.
5
D-Tier Cases
- Luca
- Niko
- Anina
- Koyama Dosen
- Pierrot
- Sasha
- Shelly
- Valiant
- Raven
- Qurina
- Sui
- Luciferin
All of the cases mentioned in this tier are relatively bad. This tier constitutes all R rarity cases that have extremely bad stats, damage multipliers, and lacklustre abilities. These cases are not recommended to use and we suggest not investing your scarce resources into building them as they will be outright switched by any case in a higher tier.
For fans of similar titles, we have prepared this Omega Strikers tier list and Alice Fiction tier list among many others where we have compared characters to find the best ones.