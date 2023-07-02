The King of Fighters Allstar introduces Glimmering Ocean Jenet and Kasumi in summer-themed update

Netmarble has just released a new update for its mobile action RPG, The King of Fighters Allstar. It comes perfectly in time for the summer as the patch’s two new characters will don swimsuits to beat the heat. Plus, there are also a few battle cards and events to support their growth.

The first heroine to join The King of Fighters Allstar’s ever-growing roster is AS Glimmering Ocean Kasumi. She is a Blue element and Balance-type fighter who is an absolute team player. Kasumi’s unique skills boost critical hit rate and damage of all teammates, making them much stronger. When tagged out, she goes with a bang, increasing everyone else’s attack.

AS Glimmering Ocean Jenet on the other hand, is a Green element and Attack-type character and makes a great leader. Her skill boosts the attack of other Green element fighters and this effect can really be seen when Jenet is in the zone. It makes this group of fighters almost invincible. In addition, when Jenet enters the Festival state, a lot of attributes like damage, critical hit rate and damage, all get buffed.

If these skills didn’t make it seem like these two are really powerful, the battle cards should do the trick. Using one with Kasumi further boosts all allies’ critical damage as well as nerfing the opponents’ defence. Jenet’s battle card gives her a critical damage raise after her skill ends.

And like always, players can also participate in two in-game events based around the new characters. The Rush Dungeon: Summer Treasure Hunt features tales of Jenet and Kasumi, explaining why they’re on the beach. Plus, players can also gather coins to trade for items at the Exchange Shop.

The update concludes with the Challenge Dungeon: Summer Festival – The Great Match. It also includes numerous levels with the new fighters and grants a tonne of rewards.

Get ready for the summer by downloading The King of Fighters Allstar now for free.