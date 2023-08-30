The King of Fighters ALLSTAR adds the highly anticipated Ash Saga along with a new tier of fighters

Netmarble has announced an exciting new update for The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, letting players get their hands on the highly anticipated Ash Saga which debuted in King of Fighters 2003. There will be a new tier of fighters to welcome to the fray, as well as plenty of in-game goodies to ramp up the festivities.

In the latest update to The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, you can look forward to the Ultimate tier of fighters that begin their journey at their maximum potential - a fantastic opportunity to boost your team's firepower from the get-go. The Ultimate or UE grade fighters can wield their exclusive skill Phantom Awakening with Phantom Mode to increase their stats. This includes UE Ash Crimson (Green element/Attack type) and UE Maki Kagura (Red element/Defense type).

Additionally, the new scenario Ash Saga lets players earn bountiful rewards by clearing new scenario versions. The Tower of Illusion, on the other hand, offers challenging stages that you can take on with the new Plugins equipment to put your battle prowess to the test. Finally, the Returning Rubies event will return up to 54,000 rubies depending on how much was spent within the event duration.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading The King of Fighters ALLSTAR on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek of the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update. You can head on over to the official website to know more as well.