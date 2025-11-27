The King of Fighters AFK sees Orochi And Goenitz join in the latest update

And a Black Friday sale too

Legendary Fighters Orochi and Goenitz join the roster

Black Friday celebrations bring up to 500,000 Rubies

New supporter, special pets, and 100-day anniversary rewards

If you thought the Legendary Rugal’s admission into The King of Fighters AFK was big, wait till you hear what Netmarble has in store for the latest patch. The newest update pulls out two of the Orochi Saga’s heaviest hitters. If you’ve been waiting for the series’ most infamous villain to finally make an appearance, this one’s basically a lore lover buffet.

You may have guessed that the headline additions are Goenitz and Orochi, both arriving as Legendary Fighters. Goenitz, one of the Four Heavenly Kings, drops in with his signature wind manipulation and a talent for causing problems whenever Orochi needs a helping hand. Orochi himself, the head of the entire clan and a walking embodiment of supernatural disaster, slots in as a Premium Summon unit, which feels appropriately dramatic.

You can chase Goenitz through his Pick-Up Event until December 10th, while Orochi sits behind the Premium Summon wall. There’s also a separate [Rush] Synergy Fighter Summon Event running on the same schedule with boosted chances for Rush-tag fighters.

Since it's the holiday season, the update folds neatly into a week of Black Friday events from November 27th to December 3rd. Logins alone will net you up to 500,000 Rubies. There’s also a Ruby refund event based on your past purchases, a Power-Up Event that feeds directly into Premium Summon attempts, and big discounts on things like Legendary Fighter tickets and Fighter Tokens.

Things keep rolling into December: the Lucky Elpy Event (Dec 1st-4th) adds a new Legendary supporter, Kim Dong Hwan, and the game’s 100th-day anniversary celebration (Dec 4th-17th) introduces two very on-brand pets – Goenitchu and Ari-versary. More events are planned across the month, so expect the notifications to stay busy.

