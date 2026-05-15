King of Fighters AFK introduces two new fighters, including crossover feature Haohmaru

The King of Fighters AFK is introducing two new major characters

First is Orochi Yashiro, available as part of a new pick-up event

Meanwhile, Samurai Shodown's Haohmaru makes his KoF AFK debut!

Love it or loathe it, one thing that can be said about The King of Fighters AFK is that it's packed to the brim with fan-favourites from the annals of SNK. And in their latest update, aside from other exciting additions such as PvP, Netmarble is adding two new major stars to the KoF AFK roster!

The first will be recognisable to existing KoF players, because it's none other than Orochi Yashiro. First debuting in KoF '97, this version of Yashiro Nanakase (not to be confused with all the other Orochi) will be available to recruit in a new pick-up event running until May 27th.

Orochi Yashiro is also joined by none other than Haohmaru. As iconic to the Samurai Shodown series as Kyo Kusanagi is to The King of Fighters, he'll be available as part of the [Fury] Synergy Fighter Summon Event that runs until May 27th.

Fight, fight, fight

Of course, you may also be thinking, 'Wait, doesn't KoF AFK already have PvP?' And yes, you'd be right, but the new Champions Cup mode promises to ramp up the action even further. Three teams of seven fighters each duke it out to earn exclusive rewards, with only those who rank in the top 50 each week having a shot to play.

After you've taken a quick gander at our KoF AFK tier list to help you build your team to take on this new mode, be sure to check out the new log-in events and other limited-time events running through the end of May and into June!

And, if you've been putting a lot of time into KoF AFK, you may be wondering what else has been making waves on mobile. Well, don't feel the need to trawl the storefront. Instead, just take a look at our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of the most interesting picks!

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