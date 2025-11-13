King of Fighters AFK adds legendary fighter Rugal in latest update

Prohibido jugar con rugal

The King of Fighters AFK is reintroducing a long-time fan favourite

Rugal Bernstein joins the roster in a new pickup event

Meanwhile, you can add Metal Slug character Fio Germi as a new support

Every fighter has their mascot boss. The one who grinds unprepared (and sometimes even veteran) players into dust. Be that Akuma, I-No, Heihachi or, as KoF fans will attest, Rugal Bernstein. Now, Rugal's stepping back into the ring as a new legendary fighter for King of Fighters AFK.

Rugal Bernstein manages to combine the cartoonish campiness of I-No, Heihachi's megalomaniacal ambitions and Akuma's brick-wall-of-a-boss-fight tendencies into a cult classic of fighting characters. Now you'll be able to add him to your roster as Rugal will star in a new pick-up event running until November 26th.

The event will give you a better chance of obtaining Rugal, while the [Spike] Synergy Pick-Up Summon Event will also last until the 26th and give you a higher chance of nabbing other fighters with [Spike] Synergy. Meanwhile, the Secret Agent Event runs from the 20th to December 3rd, letting you nab the legendary pets Agent A and Rukal.

Make some noise

Rugal certainly doesn't slack in terms of power in King of Fighters AFK. His Finisher Skill gives allies the Empowerment buff. Meaning you'll get a whopping 15% damage buff to that dealt from the skill, at the cost of the target receiving damage. Check out our KoF AFK tier list to check out some good synergies for ol' Rugal.

He's not the only fan-favourite character making an appearance in King of Fighters AFK, either. The Lucky Elpy Event will be available from November 17th to the 20th, and lets you nab a new supporter in the form of Fio Germi, one of the playable characters from the Metal Slug series.

In the meantime, if you're looking for other options to play in between bouts, then we've got you covered. Dig into our list of the top five new mobile games to try this week for some of our top picks!