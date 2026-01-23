The King of Fighters AFK introduces the mysterious new fighter Krohnen to its roster

Quick! To Fighter's Generation!

The King of Fighters AFK has introduced its latest character in the form of Krohne

This enigmatic individual has some form of enmity with other fan-favourites

And you'll be able to nab him in the new pick-up event, with other big offerings up too

The King of Fighters AFK may not be in the exact format that SNK fans are familiar with. I mean, an AFK RPG doesn't sync up well with the action-packed button-mashing or precise combos of the KoF franchise. But if nothing else, The King of Fighters AFK lets you collect your favourite characters.

That includes some unexpected additions, such as Krohnen from The King of Fighters XV. This mysterious individual seems to have a strange dislike for fellow fighters Kyo Kusanagi and K' (apparently pronounced K Dash). And according to a quick look at Fighter's Generation, his name can be read in katakana as similar to the word clone.

Well, no one ever said that SNK was subtle (then again, Capcom with G and Q isn't really much better). Either way, Krohnen can join your lineup as part of the new Pick-Up Event, available now until February 4th.

Stone the Kroh's

There are plenty more events to jump into that kick off 2026 for fans of KoF AFK right away. The Lucky Elpy event, running from January 29th to February 11th, offers up the new Legendary supporter Alice Chrysler, while the Glitch Arcade event that runs for the same period lets you nab new Legendary pets, including one inspired by Krohne.

Finally, if you've been perusing our King of Fighters AFK tier list and working on grabbing new [Rush] synergy fighters, you'll be glad to know that the upcoming Fighter Pick-Up event focuses entirely on that synergy and will run until February 4th as well.

But if you'd rather give a go to some of the classics (and more traditional entries in) of the fighting game genre, then don't worry. We've ranked the best fighting games for Android in a single place to offer up some of the best brawlers on mobile.