The King of Fighters AFK adds Vanessa to the roster, with pick-up summons and a limited-time pet event too

Time for some Friday fighting

Legendary fighter Vanessa joins

Pick-up summon for [Endurance] synergy characters

Legendary pets Scarlett and Chromic will be available

Is there something about Friday that brings out all the new characters for Netmarble? I suppose it's because launching a new hero as the weekend rolls around is the best way to get us all hooked, and for The King of Fighters AFK, I'd say that's a pretty effective strategy.

Fresh off Krizalid and Omega Rugal dropping in two weeks ago, in particular, Vanessa arrives as a new Legendary fighter in the AFK RPG, and with her mastery of boxing, you'll no doubt bring both precision and speed to the fight. You can put her “Crazy Puncher” and “Dash Puncher” signature skills to the test with the Vanessa Pick-Up Event, thankfully, because when something shiny and new pops up in any summons pool, we all want it, don't we?

This also comes with the [Endurance] Synergy Fighter Summon Event running until May 13th, which lets you acquire the new hero along with [Endurance] synergy characters as well.

Now, I gave this RPG a go myself when it first came out, and I have to say that the AFK battles do feel wonderfully satisfying. It'll be even more satisfying to grab all the new characters, of course, so the Lucky Elpy Event running from May 4th to the 8th is a fantastic opportunity to fill up your collection with a Legendary Supporter Karman Cole.

And finally, there's the Dreamglow Record Event, where Legendary pets Scarlett and Chromic will be available, but this'll only run from May 7th to the 20th, so time is of the essence.

Now, to make sure you've got the best lineup possible, you might want to take a gander at our The King of Fighters AFK tier list. And while you're at it, don't forget to grab these KOF AFK codes before heading out too!