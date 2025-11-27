Zenless Zone Zero’s 2.4 Update Drops Dialyn, Banyue, and a whole new descent into chaos

The Krampus Compliance Authority is here

Version 2.4, On the Precipice of the Abyss, is now live

S-Rank agents Dialyn and Banyue headline the update

New events include a revamped Bangboo chess mode

Zenless Zone Zero never stays quiet for long, but Version 2.4 hits with the kind of energy that feels like the start of a new arc. On the Precipice of the Abyss is now live, and it wastes no time dropping you back into the chaos beneath Timesworn Hill, only this time, the Miasma has started to recede, revealing new dangers buried beneath Lemnian Hollow.

This update also marks the full arrival of the Krampus Compliance Authority, which… well, sounds like a department I’d never want a letter from. Dialyn and Banyue make their debut as S-Rank recruits, adding both style and structural integrity to your squad.

Dialyn leans into physical stun with her customer-service-meets-combat kit, juggling Customer Complaints and Positive Reviews as if New Eridu’s entire feedback ecosystem depends on her. Banyue brings Fire Rupture damage through a martial arts fusion style built around alternating resource bars, rewarding anyone who likes learning a character’s rhythm and then breaking everything with it.

Alongside them are two new Bangboo: Birkblick, a Krampus-aligned floating sensor cannon, and Bild N. Boolok, a cheerful block-hammer enthusiast who feels like he should not be trusted around glass furniture. Hugo and Ellen also return to the banner rotation for anyone who missed them the first time around.

Version 2.4 doesn’t stop at characters and story beats either. The Bangboo auto chess mode returns with fresh PvE stages and rewards, including a free Bild N. Boolok if you clear the special missions. And if you’d prefer something quieter between battles, Lightstream Notes pairs you with Ye Shunguang for a softer, more atmospheric slice of New Eridu life.

Version 2.4 is live now across all platforms. And if you’re planning to pull for Dialyn, Banyue, or just want to stock up before the meta shifts again, don’t forget to grab the latest Zenless Zone Zero promo codes and check our ZZZ tier list for a quick sense of who deserves your resources!