King of Fighters AFK introduces Krizalid and Omega Rugal as latest characters

Prohibido jugar con Rugal

The King of Fighters AFK is introducing a new classic SNK character

Two, actually, with Krizalid and the terrifying boss Omega Rugal

Both boast exciting new abilities and debut alongside new events

Love them or loathe them, SNK's roster of characters is practically endless, with multiple fan-favourites and fan-not-so-favourites. Now, King of Fighters AFK is once more introducing exciting returning members of the SNK cast to mobile! This time around, it's Krizalid and everyone's favourite boss(?) Omega Rugal!

While Krizalid is the headlining addition here, as the latest [Corrosion] synergy fighter, many others will instantly note Omega Rugal's presence instead. This infamously difficult boss was introduced back in King of Fighters '95 and is the source of most of Rugal's reputation as one of the strongest characters in the FG canon.

Fittingly enough, Omega Rugal's [Boss Mode] ability means he'll take less damage and deal more when activated. The Krizalid Pick-up Event runs through April 29th, while Omega Rugal will be available through the League Battle Shop and Premium Summon.

Make some noise

While you're checking in on these new characters (And our King of Fighters AFK tier list, naturally?), be sure to take a gander at some of the other events taking place. The Lucky Elpy event runs from April 21st to the 25th, in which you can nab a new legendary supporter, while April 23rd to May 6th marks the Breezy Hideout event with new legendary pets.

Finally, you'll want to jump in even if it's only to log in, because a new check-in event will take place between April 16th and the 29th, featuring a variety of rewards, including 50 DNA and 2400 Fighter Origins for those who log in for a week.

But, in the meantime, if you're looking to expand your palate a little bit and try some of the other great releases out there on mobile, then you're in luck because the latest entry in our regular feature covering the five new mobile games to try this week is now available to peruse!