The King of Fighters adds Orochi Chris as the first new character of 2026

The classic KOF ’97 antagonist arrives

Orochi Chris debuts as a new Legendary fighter

Available via a Pick-Up Event running until January 21st

Multiple limited-time events add new supporters, pets, and other rewards

If there’s one thing The King of Fighters AFK does well, it’s digging deep into KOF history and pulling out characters that immediately raise an eyebrow. This time, it’s gone straight for the dramatic option with the arrival of Orochi Chris, now live as the latest Legendary fighter.

Long-time fans will already know Chris’ deal. What starts as a seemingly harmless member of the ’97 lineup famously spirals into something far nastier once his true allegiance to Orochi is revealed. In KOF AFK, that transformation leans fully into the chaos, with Chris wielding purple flames and leaning hard into relentless damage.

He’s available right now via a dedicated Pick-Up Event running until January 21st, giving you a better-than-usual shot at adding him to your lineup. Naturally, this is the point where team composition questions start creeping in. Orochi Chris slots neatly into aggressive setups, but whether he becomes a mainstay or a situational nuke depends on how you’re building around him.

If you’re weighing up where he fits compared to the rest of the roster, it’s worth checking in on our The King of Fighters AFK tier list to see how he stacks up and which fighters pair best with his kit.

Outside of the powerful new addition, there’s plenty happening around the edges. A Solid Synergy Fighter Summon Event is running until January 21st, focusing on fighters that benefit from the [Solid] synergy effect.

Thereafter, the Lucky Elpy Event kicks off from January 12th to 15th, introducing Legendary supporter Cosplayer Kyoko, followed by the Winter Sweets Event from January 15th to 28th. That one brings Legendary pets Honoka and Puffy Puppy into the mix, with Honoka taking clear inspiration from Orochi Chris himself.

There’s also the Road to the New Year event ticking along until January 14th, offering Legendary pets like Raikou and Wish Catcher, plus the UQ-grade Magma pet just for checking in.

And if you’re planning to make the most of all these banners and events, don’t forget to keep an eye on the latest The King of Fighters AFK codes!