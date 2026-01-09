Seven Knights Re:Birth welcomes the New Year with new Legendary heroes and a story event

Kick off 2026 in style

Branze & Bransel arrive alongside Bai Jiao

New story event Ground Zero: The Silent Project added

The 2026 New Year Appreciation Festival adds hidden codes and bonuses

The year might still be finding its feet, but Seven Knights Re:Birth is already leaning into bigger, flashier ideas. Netmarble’s latest update rings in the New Year with fresh Legendary heroes, a new story event, and a handful of reward-heavy celebrations to tempt you back in, even if you were planning a lighter January.

First up are Branze & Bransel, the twin Legendary Attack-type heroes who arrive as a paired unit rather than separate pulls. Members of the Dark Knights, they look young at first glance, but their half-celestial, half-demon heritage hints that there’s a lot more going on under the surface.

They’re available through a dedicated Rate Up Summon running until January 22nd, alongside a Power-Up Event that hands out useful extras like Skill Enhancement Stones and additional summon vouchers as you clear missions.

The update also introduces Bai Jiao, a Universal-type Legendary hero whose story leans more into intellect and obsession than brute force. He’s obtainable through the Expedition Event, where you can earn up to three copies by sticking with the event’s challenges.

Given his broader role coverage, this is probably the point where it’s worth double-checking how he fits into the current meta, so keeping an eye on our updated Seven Knights Re: Birth tier list wouldn’t be the worst idea before committing resources.

On the narrative side, the new story event Ground Zero: The Silent Project is live until January 22nd. It offers a more focused set of story stages, alongside rewards that include Legendary summon vouchers and enhancement materials, making it an easy win if you like tying progression to lore rather than pure grinding.

Rounding things off is the 2026 7K New Year Appreciation Festival, running until February 5th. This one leans into scavenger-hunt energy, with coupon codes hidden across the game and its community spaces. And besides that, you can get yourself some more freebies by redeeming our latest Seven Knights Re: Birth codes, too!