The King of Fighters AFK welcomes Kula Diamond as a new Legendary fighter along with limited-time events

Legendary pets up for grabs too

Pick-up event for Kula Diamond underway

Higher chance of grabbing Corrosion synergy heroes

Plenty of November events to look forward to

Merely a week after Netmarble announced its Halloween event within The King of Fighters AFK, the RPG is once again shaking things up with a new Legendary fighter. In particular, Kula Diamond joins the fray with a special pick-up event too, which means you can try to get your hands on this powerful addition to your lineup from now until November 12th.

Now, this also includes a new [Corrosion] Synergy Pick-Up Summon Event to ramp up your odds of scoring characters with the [Corrosion] Synergy, and honestly, any pick-up event is worth diving into, especially if you're a completionist (have a look at our The King of Fighters AFK tier list to see how the new additions stack up!).

As for things to look forward to this November, there's the Lucky Elpy Event from the 3rd to the 7th, as well as the Cheer Up Event from the 6th to the 19th. This means that Legendary pets Candy Sorbet and Pom-pomtese and the Legendary supporter Diana will be dropping in to boost your lineup even further.

Personally, it's nice to see regular updates being made to The King of Fighters AFK, especially since it's an idle RPG and might get mundane after a while if it offers the same thing over and over again. These constant additions that spice up the gameplay are very much welcome, and I don't doubt it's a welcome dose of nostalgia too for fans of the long-running franchise.

In any case, you can give it a go yourself over on the App Store and on Google Play, or have a look at our list of the best idle RPGs on Android if you're on the hunt for something similar (I know I am - I love a good AFK adventure).

It's free-to-play with in-app purchases, by the way, so it's easy to dip your toes into it and see whether or not it's for you!