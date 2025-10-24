The King of Fighters AFK kicks off a brand-new limited-time Halloween event

Go AFK

The King of Fighters AFK is marking the Halloween season with a new event

Jump in and get your hands on two new versions of Iori and Mature

Also check out a new dungeon and minigame for extra rewards

It's another day in October and that means another Halloween event! But this time around it's the action-packed The King of Fighters AFK that's set to join the spooky season. Because there's new horror-themed versions of key characters and plenty of rewards to nab in the new Spooky Night event.

Specifically, we've got new Halloween versions of Mature and Iori Yagami, with Mature boasting a kitsune-inspired look and Iori dressed as a Joeseung Saja or Korean grim reaper. That's what the Saja Boys were dressed as in K-Pop Demon Hunters, for those of you without much knowledge of Korean folklore.

A special pick-up event running through to November 5th will offer you an increased chance to grab these two. While the Spooky Night 2 Check-in event lets you nab Halloween-style mature during the first day you login, if you manage to miss her from the pick-up event somehow. Check out our King of Fighters AFK tier list to make sure you're pairing them with the best in your deck!

Overhead kicks and axe-chops

Meanwhile, the Spooky Night Event is set to boast plenty for Halloween fans. There's the new pet Demonio and supporter G-Mantle, while the Pumpkin Parade dungeon will earn you both Halloween fighter tokens and a new profile and frame to show off your love for the spookiest time of the year.

Have I used the word spooky too many times? Regardless, the er- horror doesn't end there. Jump into the Ghost Shuffle minigame and you can nab some extra rewards by matching up ghosts to earn points.

If you're planning on jumping into the King of Fighters AFK this Halloween season, don't go in unprepared! Be sure to check out our King of Fighters AFK promo codes list to make sure that you're not having to spend more than you have to.