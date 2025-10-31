Uncharted Waters Origin releases its Halloween update with two new mates

Celebrate Halloween with your new buddies

Lim Hwa and Sunhee are the two new S-Grade Mates

They join during Investment Season 4

A Halloween event with themed tasks and rewards is also live

Uncharted Waters Origin continues to make good headway as its latest update adds two new S-Grade Mates, fresh gameplay upgrades, and a full Halloween celebration running through November 18th. Line Games’ sprawling seafaring sandbox has always thrived on exploration and trade, and this patch doubles down on both.

New Ming Dynasty arrivals Lim Hwa and Sunhee bring high-value skills that shine during Investment Season 4, giving traders an edge when handling the latest wave of regional goods. You can also now recruit Inn employees Rudo and Cevahir as S-Grade companions if you’ve built enough Friendship at the inns in Cape Town and Tunis.

A few handy quality-of-life tweaks make things smoother at sea too. The new Load All option lets you bulk-buy items in stacks of a thousand, while expanded dock, assignment, and part-slot storage helps you stay organised as your fleet and crew continue to grow.

Given the timing, expect to see some pumpkins along the way. The next few weeks will see you craft Halloween-themed goods like Pumpkin Pattern Candle Stands and Copper Plate Pumpkin Baskets. Special materials such as Pumpkin-Coloured Clay and Candy Bundles will drop from event monsters across the Mediterranean and Atlantic, or during land expeditions in themed regions.

As you craft and trade, missions track your production totals and award Pumpkin Tokens, which you can trade for themed items like the Plague Doctor Mask, Doctor’s Hat, and Pumpkin Lantern Anchor. The 14-Day Attendance Event and a Halloween Smuggling Event featuring the Heavy Pumpkin cargo round out the festivities.

It’s a fitting mix of commerce and chaos, exactly what Uncharted Waters does best. You can download the seafaring sandbox RPG now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.

