Seven Knights Re:Birth offers up an exciting new legendary frontliner and support in latest update

Legendarical

Seven Knights Re:Birth has introduced two new legendary characters

[Destroyed Glory] Pallanus is a dark knight with a tragic past

There's also new rate-up and summoning events, as well as a 2026 celebration to dive into

Well, it's a Friday, and you know what that means. No, not that. It means we're going over some of the major updates of the week to find out what's worth hopping into! And if you're a Seven Knights Re:Birth fan, you're in luck, because the latest update from developer Netmarble offers two new exciting characters.

Things kick off with the introduction of [Destroyed Glory] Pallanus. Available through the upcoming Rate Up Summon Event and Power-Up Event, she's got a suitable tragic story for a Dark Knight. Her attempt to fend off the monsters trying to destroy her home nation of Telus inadvertently led to its destruction.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have the Support-type [Blushing Moon] Diaochan, who is known for her extreme beauty. And er- nothing else, according to Netmarble. She'll be recruitable through the Guild War Exchange Shop, so be sure to check out our Seven Knights: Re:Birth tier list for some of our suggested picks to accompany her!

Re:Vival

Fortunately, it's not just tragic knights and supermodels that're being added! The 2026 7K New Year Appreciation Festival runs through to February 5th and offers a number of goodies, such as a Special Legendary Hero Selector II to kick off the New Year.

There's also the addition of Area 23, new costumes and rewards via push messages until January 27th. However, with the good comes the bad, as the Seven Knights launch on the Epic Game Store has been pushed back to February 5th, so you'll need to wait a while longer to nab it there.

But if you can't wait to get more RPG action under your belt, then don't fret. Because here at Pocket Gamer, we've got you covered with our list of the best mobile RPGs for Android that we've ranked in a single place!