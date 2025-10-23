Cats & Soup dives into Halloween with new update and fresh items to grab

Whoever said black cats were unlucky?

Cats & Soup is the latest to dive into the Halloween season

That's with the introduction of a whole new theme in the Spooky Forest

Meanwhile, you can enjoy a new appearance in the app based on two new concepts

We're a little over a week away from Halloween, and there's still time to jump into new spooktacular events in big releases! Case in point being the arrival of new Halloween-themed content ot the hit idle puzzler Cats & Soup. Kicking off today, there are new themes and strange goings-on for you to explore.

The Halloween update introduces the Spooky Forest. Planned to be the first of a number of renewed themes, it kicks off a trend of NPCs to meet, easter eggs to uncover and special effects to experience. You'll also be able to collect bats that can then be exchanged for exclusive costumes at the Spooky Forest store.

And up until Monday, November 3rd, you'll find Cats & Soup has a new appearance based on the Spooky Pumpkin House and Mystery Hotel Concepts. Offering an even more crepuscular vibe to fit in with all the fun of the Halloween season.

Soup's up

You'll also want to take a gander at the Workshop on Wheels to see the new items that it features. This includes four sets of costumes, 15 pieces of furniture and two new lamps, both based on the House and Hotel concepts. You'll also want to keep an eye on the Mystery Hotel Login event available until November 6th, which'll offer a Bellboy Uniform costume for your cats and Baby Kitty.

There are also plans to introduce a new adventure minigame; meanwhile, you'll also find new rewards and items on offer for completing Enchanting Fairy Tale Star Season 2. While fantasy-inspired items based on The Cat Piper will also be made available.

If you're planning on jumping into Cats & Soup, then don't end up getting caught out. Instead, be sure to check in on our list of tips for Cats & Soup to ensure that even if you're a F2P player, you're skipping the grind!