MU: Pocket Knights to get major new update switching up growth and challenges

Lances up!

MU: Pocket Knights second major update is here

It adds in a brand-new Rune system and plenty of content

That includes a special Halloween event to jump into

Since its launch in September, MU: Pocket Knights has been in the hands of fans for a good while. And according to developer Webzen the reception has been pretty good. But if you did have some gripes with MU: Pocket Knights then its second major update may go some way towards fixing them.

This update promises some major changes to growth systems and challenges. For the former, specifically, it's introducing a Rune system. Similar to those in other RPGs this will allow you to apply runes to strengthen your equipment and by the same token your character.

You'll be able to acquire runes through normal gameplay, and they intend to offer more flexibility in beefing up your character for play. It's a fine idea, and one that I'm sure will be well-received by those of you who've got some gear lying around that just needs a little polish to make it worth using.

The runes are cast

Meanwhile the number of challenges have been expanded with 30 chapters for Battles, and another 30 for the Blood Castle, Square of Devil and Maze of Dimension dungeons, while The Abyss receives 20. So if you're looking for opportunities to nab rewards including runes this is your best bet.

Finally, keep your eyes peeled for other new content such as equipment and costumes. That and a Halloween event called Trick or Treat Rush that tasks you with collecting Pumpkins and Halloween candies which can then be exchanged for rewards.

MU: Pocket Knights certainly has a way to go to live up to the legacy of its iconic predecessor. But if you're wondering what kind of competition it faces then good news! Because we've collated the best mobile games of 2025 (so far) into one place for you to take a gander at!