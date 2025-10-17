The King of Fighters AFK adds a touch of pop and world peace with new hero, Athena Asamiya

With a bunch of spooky-themed goodies too

Netmarble has announced a new contender joining the fray in The King of Fighters AFK, spicing up the idle RPG with a new Legendary fighter. In particular, Athena Asamiya will be debuting as a high school pop idol on a quest for world peace, which is always awe-inspiring, isn't it?

Of course, to help you add the new character to your roster, there's going to be an Athena Asamiya Pick-Up Event that'll run until October 29th, which should hopefully boost your odds with the rate-up chance. There's also going to be an [Endurance] Synergy Pick-Up Summon Event to ramp up your chances of scoring characters with the [Endurance] Synergy, so it's all good.

Now, given that it's the month of tricks and treats, KOF AFK is also joining the bandwagon with a Spooky Night 1 Event until November 5th. All you really have to do is log in to grab goodies here, which includes the Jack-o’-Lantern profile to really help you get into the mood this season.

You might even score the Legendary pets “Anone” and “Psybunny” during the Tropical Island Event if you're lucky, which will, in turn, run until October 22nd.

I personally had fun playing through this when it first launched, as it definitely offered that stress-free zero-effort feel that always appeals to me (and all other busy bees, I'd imagine). If you're curious about how the new addition stacks up against the rest of the roster, why not have a look at our The King of Fighters AFK tier list to get an idea? We've also got a handy list of KOF AFK codes too for good measure.

For now, if you're keen on joining in, you can check it out on the App Store or on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.