Magenta Arcade II is the sequel to the cult hit now available on iOS and Android

The chaos returns a decade later

Magenta Arcade II is now available on iOS and Android

Become a divine figure who must beat relentless waves of robots

No avatar or controller - you are the ship

Magenta Arcade II has finally arrived on iOS and Android, and it’s somehow even louder, faster, and stranger than its cult-hit predecessor. Developed by the team behind Dandara, this long-awaited sequel turns your finger into divine artillery, the literal extension of your will against a chaotic army of robots.

In Magenta Arcade II, you take on the role of a divine figure whose followers have been twisted into enemies by the ever-chaotic Magenta family, a group of eccentric inventors with a flair for mechanical trouble. Every tap and swipe channels your power into bursts of energy, turning your screen into a frenzied little warzone of light and movement.

It’s a simple setup that hides a surprisingly clever concept: you are the ship. There’s no avatar, no controller - just you and your finger facing off against Robotos, screen-filling explosions, and some wonderfully over-the-top bosses that feel ripped straight out of a cartoon fever dream. If you're on the lookout for more along the same tone, here's a list of the best arcade games on iOS right now!

There’s plenty of personality here too. The world of Magenta Arcade II seems like it brims with colour and rhythm, shaped by a mix of bold art design and a pulsing soundtrack from Thommaz Kauffmann. It has that handcrafted, slightly mischievous energy, the kind that might just feel alive on screen and could be hard to forget.

No need to have played the original either. This one stands completely on its own, letting you jump straight into the chaos without missing a beat. With its wild story, finger-as-weapon gimmick, and arcade-style score challenges, Magenta Arcade II is a proper throwback to when mobile games were unafraid to be ridiculous.

Magenta Arcade II is available now on iOS and Android for $5.99 or your local equivalent.