The King of Fighters AFK introduces fan-favourite fighter Mai Shiraniu in latest update

Ninjas everywhere!

The King of Fighters AFK is adding a long-overdue fan-favourite character

Mai Shiranui finally debuts in her own pick-up event running this month

Meanwhile, there are additional events for power-ups and other goodies

It often stuns me how you'll see so many releases miss out crucial additions. Sometimes it's the lack of a Revenge button, other times it's a popular character! But finally, fans of The King of Fighters AFK will see the return of everyone's favourite flashy ninja, Mai Shiranui, in their latest update.

For longtime FG stalwarts, Mai should need little introduction. But for those who aren't aware, Mai Shiranui has been a longtime feature of King of Fighters after first debuting in the Fatal Fury series. She's so popular that she was also one of the first crossover characters to ever debut in rival series Street Fighter!

And now in King of Fighters AFK, you'll be able to bring Mai onto your team in the Mai Shiranui Pick-Up event that lasts until October 15th. The [Fury] Synergy Pick-Up Summon Event runs at the same time and offers increased pull rates for fighters with said synergy. No doubt offering plenty of great additions, we've already ranked in our King of Fighters AFK tier list.

Waxing and waning

Aside from this major addition, there's also plenty of in-game events for you to sink your teeth into. The Blessings of the Full Moon event runs from October 2nd to the 15th and offers up to 500,000 Rubies as in-game rewards. You'll start by earning the special Secret Acorn Box by logging in, which you can then unlock by answering quiz questions on the official forums and social channels, where the reward is revealed.

Meanwhile, the Happy Picnic Event is live until October 8th and offers the opportunity to receive a Legendary Pet in the form of Terius.

If you're planning on jumping into these and other goodie-filled events, don't forget to check in on our King of Fighters AFK promo codes list for some free boosts!