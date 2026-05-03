Mini Motorways is letting you vote for the next map that will be added

Four cities, four very different traffic nightmares, and one decision

Mini Motorways opens a community vote for its next map

Auckland, Lima, Singapore, and Vienna are the shortlisted cities

Winning city will be added in a Q3 2026 update

Mini Motorways has visited cities all over the world at this point, and now it's letting you decide where it goes next. Dinosaur Polo Club has opened a community vote for the game's next map, with four cities on the shortlist and a deadline of May 15th to cast your vote.

The four options are Auckland, Lima, Singapore, and Vienna. These are four very different cities with four very different road planning headaches waiting to happen. Auckland brings a coastal layout split between two major bodies of water. Lima is a desert metropolis with rivers cutting through it, which sounds straightforward, but you know it won’t be that simple.

Singapore is dense, fast-paced, and home to over six million people, which, in Mini Motorways terms, basically means organised chaos from the jump. Vienna, meanwhile, is historically rich and sits east of the Danube, with a star-shaped motorway system that should translate rather nicely into the minimalist style.

If you're wondering what a player-voted map looks like in practice, London won a previous community vote and ended up in the game. So, this is a real outcome, not just a bit of engagement theatre. The winning city is scheduled for a Q3 2026 update, with Dinosaur Polo Club revealing the result after voting closes.

To vote, you'll need to head to the official website, cast one vote, and then probably spend the next few weeks hoping your city wins. Auckland residents, Lima locals, Singaporeans, and Viennese players, this one's for you.

Mini Motorways has over nine million players at this point, so the vote should definitely be a lively one.

If you've not picked it up yet and want to know what the fuss is about before weighing in, our list of the best games on Apple Arcade is a good place to start.