Ragnarok X: Next Generation - All you need to know about its first anniversary celebration

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Celebrating one rocking year!

For a game like Ragnarok X: Next Generation, a first anniversary is more than just a date on a calendar - it’s a milestone shared by players and the creative team behind it alike, and an important point in a journey they’ve been on together over the last 12 months.

As such, ROX Global is going all-out to celebrate the MMORPG’s first birthday today, with a carnival-themed update designed to reward the community for their unwavering dedication. Here’s everything you need to know about ROX Global’s first anniversary bash.

ROX and roll

The ROX Global community has been promised a strong sense of festivity, excitement and high adventure during the anniversary celebration, and what that means in real terms is heaps of rewards and new in-game content will be dished out during the milestone shindig.

Throughout the festivities, players will be lavished with freebies every time they login. On top of this, performing specific actions will unlock exclusive rewards. For example, opening the Memory Album will see players earn Crystals, with bonuses on offer for sharing them. Moreover, activating a VIP Card at any point during the anniversary period means users will receive extra bonuses such as a limited emote and Adventure Medals, while hitting the spending milestone in the Exchange Center gets you a buyback voucher that can be exchanged for yet more of those sharable Crystals - ROX fans be rolling in them.

These anniversary freebies are merely a taster of what’s to come for Ragnarok X during this calendar year as ROX Global has revealed its 2026 roadmap to highlight what to expect after the big event, and fans should prepare themselves for further injections of new content.

The level cap will rise to 110 and Guild-based PvP action is in the pipeline, as well as collaborations with two classic IPs, the identity of which should be revealed soon.

New quests and challenges

No self-respecting MMORPG would hold an anniversary event without at least some new quests for players to embark on, and ROX Global doesn’t disappoint here.

During the extended birthday bash ROX players can complete weekly missions in the Adventurer’s Mission Journal to earn character growth resources and exclusive items, as well as daily event missions on the Nautical Log to win Medals and Mileage rewards.

If Medals are what you’re after, consuming Odin while in AFK mode will earn you Supersonic

(Silver) ones, and additional bonuses - including exclusive costumes and a six-speed mount - are up for grabs in the Golden Wheel and Fantasy Wheel draw events.

Special time-limited challenges will also run throughout the celebration, with highlights including Spooky Dream - a boss battle that drops Orange Equipment, Gold Cards and a six-speed mount - as well as the King of MVP showdown, during which MVP drop rates will be ramped up and a plethora of exclusive rewards will be up for grabs.

Not all of the content included in the update is brand new, but it should prove crowd-pleasing nonetheless. Classic, fan-favourite ROX Global outfits and mounts will make a comeback for a limited time only, alongside special anniversary gift packs, for Ragnarok fans seeking their retro fix.

Benefits to boot

Not content to hold just one party to mark ROX Global’s first year on mobile, ROX has announced several community-exclusive anniversary benefit bashes alongside the main event that players are encouraged to take part in to bag extra prizes and bonuses.

First up is a Discord-exclusive giveaway, which fans can enter by joining ROX Global’s official channel on the platform and sending a private message to GiftPoring to claim exclusive limited outfits and a special anniversary gift pack.

In addition, there’s the official CC Cash Pool Event, which players can join via the official CC community and participate in for a chance to share in the anniversary cash prize pool.

A face-to-face interview is also planned in which ROX’s producer and lead planner will appear together to address major player feedback, as well as share gameplay updates and future plans.

Lastly, a Koi Blessing event is also planned during the seven-day event period, gifting 10 randomly selected players across four time slots each day with special prizes.

Whether you're a seasoned ROX Global adventurer or a returning player, the game’s first anniversary updates offer plenty of rewards and incentives to get your MMORPG on. If you’re a newcomer, the game can be downloaded on Google Play and the App Store.

Keep an eye on the official Rox Global website, as well as its accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Discord, X and Youtube for further updates about the big anniversary.