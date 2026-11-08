Tap Force is a fantastic pixel-art auto-battler meets hero-collecting RPG. Phew, that's a lot of words. Anyway, if you are an avid fan and play it regularly, this article is for you. In it, we will share all the latest active Tap Force codes you can use to get free orbs, donuts, capsules, cartridges and much more.

On top of that, we will also share how you can regularly get your hands on new Tap Force codes, and we’ve also included a step-by-step guide on how to use these codes to get those precious freebies. We will also regularly update this article with new Tap Force codes as and when the developers release more, so we'd recommend bookmarking this page.

Active Tap Force codes

TAPOSAURUS

TAPPYNEWYEAR

Tapdragon - 25 Elite Dragon Shards and 5 Ultra Dragon Shards

- 25 Elite Dragon Shards and 5 Ultra Dragon Shards roccobounty - 15 Capsules

Expired codes

KITTY20XP - 5 orbs and 2,000 gems

- 5 orbs and 2,000 gems Racecat - Use this code to get 5 Capsules

- Use this code to get 5 Capsules matchland - Use this code to get 10 Elite Cartridges

- Use this code to get 10 Elite Cartridges Racebunny

HAPPYVDAY - Use this code to get 5 Orbs and 30 Donuts

- Use this code to get 5 Orbs and 30 Donuts HAPPY2023 - Use this code to get 5 Orbs

- Use this code to get 5 Orbs KITTYXMAS - Use this code to get 20 Capsules

- Use this code to get 20 Capsules TAPTHANKS - Use this code to get 3 Orbs

How to redeem Tap Force codes?

Launch Tap Force on your device

Click on your avatar icon, which is found in the top left corner of the screen

Now, click on the purple coupon icon located on the left-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Tap Force special codes into the text box

Click on the OK button to claim your free rewards

New to Tap Force? Or haven’t redeemed codes before? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Here is a detailed step-by-step guide on how to redeem Tap Force codes:

It's worth remembering that the option to redeem the codes only appears when you reach a minimum level 10.

Other codes that you can use: