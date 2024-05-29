Squad Busters tier list - Characters to build your squad with

Want to assemble the best squad possible and dominate all the arenas? Then you might be interested in learning the best characters in the game! For that, I've created a special Squad Busters tier list, so you know exactly which characters to keep an eye out for in the chests and Shop!

Why would you need a Squad Busters tier list, you may wonder. The answer to that is simple. This is an action game that actually combines its casual play style with a lot of strategy. You need to have good characters in order to beat opponents who are just hastily forming a team. For that, you need to know who those characters are.

Once you have a handle on that, it's important to know who your characters are. This tier list will help you better understand who you should focus on, and why.

Rarity doesn't automatically make a character top-tier!

One important thing to keep in mind is that even if a character is Epic, that doesn't mean they are S-tier. There are Epic characters that are quite underwhelming and Rare ones that are top-tier.

The only thing that matters is their skill, their Evolution level, and the synergy they have on the battlefield alongside the other characters you recruit (of course, that's covered in more detail in the best squad combinations article we mentioned before).

Squad Busters character tier list

Tier Characters S Barbarian King, Hog Rider, Archer Queen, Penny, Tank, Witch A Heavy, Max, Barbarian, Mortis, Bea, Bo, Wizard B Nita, Royale King, Shelly, Battle Healer, Trader, Mavis, Greg, Medic, Colt C Dynamike, Pam D Chicken, Goblin

For now, we're focused on how well they perform individually based on their skill and Evolution, so without further ado, let's check out the Squad Busters tier list!Check the following pages for more detailed information on each one of the characters in the tier list!