Crusaders Heaven tier list of every skin in the game
Crusaders Heaven is one of the best Roblox combat games based on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. As you play the game, you'll see that the exciting skins, trading system, and accessories make Crusaders Heaven interesting not only for JoJo fans but also for those who like collectibles in games. And in this article, you will discover all in-game skins sorted into an impressive Crusaders Heaven tier list.
It includes normal skins available in the game at the moment of writing and limited exclusives that can be obtained only during a specific time. The tier list might come in handy not only for beginners but also for experienced players who want to expand their knowledge about the game.
WHAT IS CRUSADERS HEAVEN TIER LIST?The game has a comprehensive skins system, and the Crusaders Heaven tier list includes a particular Extra Tier for event-exclusive skins. They can't be obtained nowadays and are worth a unique place in this guide. Original article by Alina Novichenko. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
Tier SS
Tier SS includes the rarest skins in Crusaders Heaven. These are a great way to stand out among other players and look unique - the only issue is that Tier SS skins are the rarest in Crusaders Heaven, so you might just end up spending a lot of time trying to get them.
- Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta
- Super Gogeta
- Deimos Crimson
- Super Saiyan Gogeta
- Legendary Super Saiyan Broly
- The World: OVA
- Gogeta
- Vegito
- Deimos Killer Queen
- Deimos The World
- Deimos Platinum
- SSJ4 Gogeta
- Kaido
- Crazy Diamond: Over Heaven
- Kaido: Hybrid Form
- Legendary Broly
- SSJ Gogeta
- Deimos White Snake
The World: OVAThe World: OVA is the most exciting skin you can get for The World stand, the main stand of Dio Brando. It's a strong stand that's the most effective at close range. Using The World with OVA skin is the best way to make your character look more appealing.
Tier S
Tier S still also includes valuable skins. Even though getting them is a little bit more straightforward than Tier SS skins, they are still hard to get if you're not spending real money on the game.
- Susk ACT4
- Tyler
- Jotaro Part 4
- Star Platinum: OVA
- Broly
- Shadow The World
- Star Chadinum
- Jotaro
- Star Platinum Television
- Inferno Chariot
- DIO
- Star Platinum Stone Ocean
- Magician's Red
- Ghost Queen
- RiChad
- Black Beard
Star Platinum TelevisionStar Platinum Television is the skin for one of the most potent stands in Crusaders Heaven. Even though it only features visual improvements for your character, using Television Skin for your Star Platinum is one of the best ways to stand out among all players.
Tier A
Tier A skins are way more accessible than Tier SS/S skins. Using Tier A skins is a great option if you want to look cool and don’t want to donate money or spend dozens of hours trying to obtain the best ones.
- Maga King Crimson
- Jotaro Part 6
- Star Platinum: The Galaxy
- Galaxy Platinum
- Manga The World
- Angel Killer Queen
- Noro
Star Platinum: The GalaxyThe Galaxy is another skin for Star Platinum stand in Crusaders Heaven. Even though this skin is less rare than Star Platinum Television, many players still like to opt for The Galaxy instead of Television.
Tier B
- Johnny
- Boss Giorno
- Evil Spirit: The World
- Dark Tusk ACT4
- Doppio
- Diavolo
- Diego
- The World Alternate Universe: Over Heaven
- Evil Spirit
- Shadow Knight
- French Chariot
- Kira
- Okuyasu
- Giorno
- Kira Yoshikage
- Doppio King Crimson
Tier B includes valuable skins that can be used even during later game stages. They are perfectly suitable for trading in order to get more expensive skins as well as for wearing them just to look cool. You should never underestimate Tier B skins in Crusaders Heaven.
DiegoDiego, or Diego Brando, is an outfit of one of the secondary antagonists in Crusaders Heaven. Even though this skin seems pretty valuable, it belongs to Tier B. So, getting it is not a big problem even if you are a beginner.
Tier C
Tier C includes the most accessible skins in Crusaders Heaven. Even though experienced players don't really appreciate outfits from Tier C, they are still widely used among beginners. Also, you can use Tier C skins to trade for a better outfit.
- Shiny Tusk ACT4
- Metal Tusk ACT4
- Manga Tusk ACT4
- Manga Gold Experience Requiem
- Dark Experience Requiem
- Void Experience Requiem
- Volcanic Experience Requiem
- 24k Gold Experience Requiem
- Shiny Gold Experience Requiem
- Violet Crimson
- Shiny King Crimson
- Dark Crimson
- Manga King Crimson
- Shiny Star Platinum: The World
- The World Alternate Universe: High Voltage
- Oreo The World Alternate Universe
- Demon The World Alternate Universe
- Child Silver Chariot
- Killer King
- Shadow Killer Queen
- Demon Killer Queen
- Violet Hand
- Violet King
- Spider Man
- Shiny White Snake
Shiny King CrimsonShiny King Crimson is one of the most accessible skins for the King Crimson stand. It is a human-looking stand that appears slightly bigger than your character in Crusaders Heaven.
Tier E
Tier E is the last tier that includes the worst skins in Crusaders Heaven. These skins have no value - most Tier E skins are based on the appearance of minor characters from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.
- Shiny Star Platinum
- Manga Star Platinum
- The Platinum
- Moss Platinum
- Platinum
- Silver Chariot OVA
- Gold Chariot
- Shiny Killer Queen
- White Killer Queen
- Violet The Hand
- Shiny The Hand
- Manga Gold Experience
- The World’s Greatest High
- Shiny Gold Experience
- Dark Experience
- 24k Gold Experience
- Volcanic Experience
- Void Experience
- Dark The World
- Bloody World
- Shiny Crazy Diamond
- Shiny King Crimson: Doppio
- The Night
- Black The World
- Stone Free
- White Snake
Shiny Killer QueenShiny Killer Queen is a copy of Shiny King Crimson, but for the Killer Queen stand of Kira Yoshikage in Crusaders Heaven. The only difference is that Shiny Killer Queen is more accessible, which is why it's in Tier E.
Event Tier
Event Tier includes exclusive event stand skins that are available only during a specific time of the year. Sometimes, Event tier skins are even more hardly obtainable than those in Tier SS. You're sure to stand out among all players by wearing exclusive skins from this tier.
- Elf Experience Requiem
- Christmas Platinum
- Deer World
- Krampus
- Valentine Platinum
- Your Valentine
- Rose Scythe
- Goblin Scythe
- Mecha Platinum
- HAPI
- Anubis World
- Bunny Chariot
- Cyborg Chariot
- Killer Bunny
- Killer Crimson
- King Octopus
- Venom
- Santa Freddy
- Bunny World: Alternate Universe
- Deimos The World: Alternate Universe
- Easter Scythe
Valentine PlatinumValentine Platinum is considered the most valuable skin for the Star Platinum stand, which will make you look unique even when compared to players with Tier SS skins. The only issue is that it is nearly impossible to get Valentine Platinum nowadays.
That’s it with the Crusaders Heaven tier list! Keep in mind that this article is regularly updated. It always includes skins from the latest Crusaders Heaven updates, so feel free to share it with friends.