Honkai Nexus Anima set to host its final closed beta offering you a glimpse at more new stuff

Honkai: Nexus Anima is set to launch its final closed beta later this month

Signs-ups are still open, as this final beta will introduce new content such as the Nexus Arena

Meanwhile, there'll be new anima, adventures and characters to meet across the city of Lia

Of all the upcoming releases we've had our eyes on, one of the most interesting has been that of Honkai: Nexus Anima. MiHoYo's stab at a creature collector, mixed with their typical flashy ARPG action, has been slowly chugging along towards release for many months. Now, its final closed beta is set to go live on November 25th.

Honkai: Nexus Anima itself is set to launch in Spring of 2027, but the final beta takes us back to the city of Lia, introducing even more mechanics that'll be present in the final product. Many of these are simply building on the existing foundation, with new characters, Anima, and adventures to be had.

Last call

But there are also some exciting new additions that it's well worth trying to check in for. For example, the launch of the Nexus Arena will see us get our first taste of how PvP works, which is very different to how multiplayer aspects have, to my knowledge, worked in the past in other MiHoYo games.

Having gone hands-on with Honkai: Nexus Anima myself at Gamescom earlier this year, I was pleasantly surprised by what I played. Admittedly, it doesn't break too far from the trend with MiHoYo's other games, but it does enough new to make it worth playing.

As for how many betas we've had, it seems as if MiHoYo are eager to trial many of these additions and get feedback. Or, offer a 'sneak peek' sort of format. Either way, this will be the last chance to sign up and get hands-on ahead of that spring release, so check out the official Honkai: Nexus Anima website for sign-ups!

Honkai: Nexus Anima, when it does release, will be coming after a 2026 that's been ripe with great releases it'll need to compete with. Just take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far), and you'll see some of the examples that've caught our eye!