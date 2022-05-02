NBA 2K Mobile codes for free player cards (May 2022)
If you are looking for the latest working redeem codes, then you have come to the right place. In this post, we will share a list of all active NBA 2K Mobile codes that you can use to get free in-game items like cards, energy recharges, standard gear keys, and much more.
List of active NBA 2K Mobile CodesHere is a list of all working NBA 2K Mobile codes:
- MVPDROSE - Derrick Rose and 2x Energy Recharge
These redeem codes are time-limited and will expire after a few days, so make sure to use these ASAP. Also, make sure to enter the codes as they are written, including special characters, numbers, capital, and small letters, to avoid any kind of errors.
We have a lot more similar giveaways, so you don't have to scrape through the internet to find them. Our latest articles were Gacha Life promo codes, Redecor codes, Cookie Run Kingdom coupon codes and a whole lot of others!
Expired
- JORDAN23 - Michael Jordan card and 2x Energy Recharge
- GYROSTEP - Redeem code for Giannis Antetokounmpo and 2x Energy Recharge (Until 17.02.2022)
- THEADMIRAL - Redeem code for David Robinson card and 2x Energy Recharge
- CAPTAINKLAY - Redeem code for Klay Thompson card and 2x Energy Recharge
- WHATITDOBABY - Redeem code for Kawhi Leonard card
- DAMETIME: Redeem code for Damian Lillard & 2x Energy Recharge
- JRUESUMMER: Redeem code for Jrue's Summer Card
- SHOWTIME: Redeem code for Magic Johnson
Also, make sure to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find our more new working NBA 2K Mobile codes.
How to redeem NBA 2K Mobile codes?Just follow the steps below to redeem codes in NBA 2K Mobile:
- Open the app
- Go to the redeem section (It's on the left side of the screen)
- Now enter any of the active codes from above
- Click on the Pen button
That's it, as soon as you click the button the rewards will pop up on your screen and will be automatically added to your in-game account.
About the gameAs the name suggests, NBA 2K Mobile is a 3D basketball game where players get to experience all the thrills of NBA 2K on their smartphones. They get to build their own dream NBA team, pick the five players they want on the court, and compete in online matches against other players. It is available to download on both Android and iOS.
- Interested in sports games? Check out our list of the best sports games for Android phones and tablets.
TrainStation 2 codes (May 2022)