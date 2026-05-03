Kaiju No. 8 The Game adds Chapter 11 and Zoee Wanderfalke in major Golden Week update

Say hello to a very unstable new ally

Kaiju No. 8 The Game launches Chapter 11: Wanderfalke

Zoee Wanderfalke joins as a five-star Ride-Frame user

New Unlock Potential system expands character progression

Golden Week is here, and Kaiju No. 8 The Game is marking the occasion with one of its meatier updates yet. Chapter 11: Wanderfalke is live now, and if you've been following the main story, things are about to get considerably more complicated.

The chapter introduces Clozer’s most powerful combatant, Zoee Wanderfalke, who has been kept out of active combat until now for very good reasons. In the presence of strong enemies, she essentially loses control, spiralling into a frenzy that puts her own allies at risk.

The only way to keep her in check is through Synchro, which is a mental synchronisation process performed by Akari Minase, who has shown an aptitude for a specialised support drone. I think it’s a pretty neat setup for the chapter, and it also represents the character dynamic that the series does well.

Zoee also joins the playable roster as a new five-star character, fighting via a weapon type called the Ride-Frame. Her signature weapon, RF-Mruwdnil, comes with her. If you're wondering where she slots into the current meta, our Kaiju No. 8 The Game tier list is worth checking once you've had a chance to see her in action.

The new chapter event runs alongside the story content, letting you earn up to 1,500 Dimensional Crystals by progressing through Chapter 11 and tackling score battles. Not a bad haul for content you'd be playing through anyway.

The other headline addition is Unlock Potential, a new enhancement system that lets certain characters push beyond their current limits. Three five-stars are eligible at launch - Soshiro Hoshina, Mina Ashiro, and Isao Shinomiya, with more presumably to follow in future updates.

Before you dive in, grab the latest Kaiju No. 8 The Game codes for some extra resources to put toward the new chapter.