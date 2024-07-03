Tales of Terrarum is a new life sim that takes you to a fantasy world, now open for pre-registration

Build, invest and adventure!

Tales of Terrarum is an upcoming fantasy life sim where you build your own small-town

Build businesses, expand your land and work together with your residents

Assemble adventuring parties and send them out into the wider world to bring back loot

If you went back decades and told someone at the dawn of video games that one of the most popular genres wouldn't be shooters or platformers, but life-simulation games, they'd probably think you were crazy. But if the huge crop of them already released wasn't enough, we have another name to add to the roster; Tales of Terrarum.

Set in the fantasy world of Terrarum, you play as a descendant of the noble Francz family, granting you an inheritance of territory on which to build. You'll get to become the new mayor of your town and help it to grow and thrive.

It's not just the Animal Crossing-esque life simulation of course, as your town also needs help expanding its businesses and industry. You'll need to balance your finances, converse and build relationships with residents, and eventually assemble adventuring groups to head out into the wider world to duke it out with enemies and bring back loot to help your town expand even further.

While Terrarum does have a few iffy elements (the somewhat shoddy localisation of the promotional images, for example) we're always intrigued to see a new life-simulation game hit the market. And if there's any element of that genre that's under-exploited it's the fantasy one. After all, who hasn't dreamt of building their own quaint, cosy fantasy town?

You can pre-register for Tales of Terrarum on either Google Play or the iOS App Store!

And if you want to see what else we think is worth a play in the meantime, why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far)? You can also dig into our other list of the most anticipated mobile games to see what else is around the corner!