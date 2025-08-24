Grimguard Tactics codes (August 2025)

Redeem Grimguard Tactics codes as soon as possible. These don’t stick around for too long as they expire rather quickly.

- new code added

Grimguard Tactics: End of Legends! is a dark fantasy RPG with turn-based combat that takes players through Terenos. An ancient evil once defeated and banished by heroes shows itself again. Now, you must lead a new age of heroes to save humanity and finish off this evil once and for all.

To complete this quest, you’ll need strong and brave warriors. Moreover, you must equip those warriors with the right gear and continuously invest in improving their skills.

If you’re not up for the grind, we’ve put together a list of Grimguard Tactics codes that you can redeem right now to collect premium items for free and strengthen your deck of heroes.

Active Grimguard Tactics codes

UNDYIN6 (expires August 31st) (new!)

SOULSUMMON (expires August 31st)

DARKRITUAL (expires August 31st)

(expires August 31st) ST4ROR4CLE

M4NC3RS - 5 Seasonal Contracts (expires August 31st)

M4NC3RS - 5 Seasonal Contracts (expires August 31st)

5 Seasonal Contracts (expires August 31st) SUMMON3R - New User Promo

New User Promo P9SSLAUNCH

H3ROESUP

5T0N3 - rewards

rewards G4T3W4Y - rewards

rewards W4YST0N3 - rewards

rewards UPDATE5 - rewards

rewards HRTD3S05 - rewards

rewards BLEED13 - Get 1000 Blood Bonds.

Expired codes

SEASONOFFIRE (expires July 31st)

BLAZEBOOST (expires July 31st)

INFERNOSGIFT (expires July 31st)

R3BIRTH (expires July 31st)

SEASONOFASH (expires July 31st)

SLVRCRW - Expires June 30th

INCN3R4T3 - Expires June 30th

Expires June 30th WIN7AZ (expires May 30th)

T4A9EX (expires May 30th)

ZN8R25 (expires May 30th)

AR3NAMOD3 (expires May 30th)

AR345X (expires May 30th)

YRM0V3 (expires May 30th)

AR3N4TRI4L (expires May 30th)

D1STURN (expires May 30th)

H0LDF4ST (expires May 30th)

N3TH3RLAR (expires May 31st)

SP2025 (expires May 31st)

P9SS4FUN (expires May 31st)

LUNAR25 (Expires February 7th)

WINTER24 - 5 Star Oracle Contracts, 500HC (expires January 7th)

5 Star Oracle Contracts, 500HC (expires January 7th) GGBETAOCT

CARAVAN

DAWNSEEKER

GGBETATEN

GGBETA

BETAGG

MERC2023

ORACLE

How to redeem Grimguard Tactics codes?

Launch Grimguard Tactics .

. Tap on the Profile icon in the top-left corner of the screen.

icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Tap on Redeem Code.

Tap on Enter Code and type in a valid code.

and type in a valid code. Hit Continue.

Follow the steps below to redeem Grimguard Tactics codes:

Grimguard Tactics codes are typed in capitals by default, so you don’t have to worry about making a spelling mistake. However, these codes do have a shorter lifespan than usual. So, as soon as you see a new code, drop everything and redeem that one so you don't miss out on those delicious rewards.

How to get more codes?

From a Facebook page to an official subreddit , Grimguard Tactics has a strong social media presence.

The developers generally share codes on both platforms, but some have been Reddit-exclusive. That’s why you want to keep an eye on both pages. Alternatively, you can just bookmark our page and check back for new codes as we update it every day, then you only have to look in one spot!

Originally posted by Shah Zaib, updated by Shaun Walton