Ash Echoes codes (August 2025)

Get X-Particles, Mithril Mirrorshards, Coins and other useful gifts by redeeming active Ash Echoes codes listed here.

Here you will find all the current Ash Echoes codes that have been released for the game globally. So, if you're eager to get your hands on some free X-Particles and other freebies, make sure to redeem them ASAP, before they expire. We'd hate for you to miss out on any free goodies.

Active Ash Echoes codes

Global codes

AEGLOBALV19 - 300 X-Particles

AEGLOBALV18 - 300 X-Particles

AEGLOBALV17 - 300 X-Particles

AEGLOBALV16 - 300 X-Particles

AEGLOBALV15 - 300 X-Particles

AEGLOBALV14 - 300 X-Particles

AEGLOBALV13 - 300 X-Particles

AEGLOBALV12 - 300 X-Particles

AE200FREE - 200 X-Particles, 5000 O.E. Coins, 3 Mithril Mirrorshards

aeglobalX10K - 300 X-Particles, 1 Gilded Onigiri, 200 O.E. Coins

GACHAGAMING - 50 X-Particles, 1 Training Supply I, 1 Gilded Onigiri

SEA codes

AESEADISCORD

SEAWITHSUXIAO

ASHECHOESGIFT

PLAYAEONAPK

PLAYAEONPC

Expired codes

BLOOMINGDAY - 300 X-Particles

APKPURE777

All of the codes I've shared below are only valid for the Global server since that's the one I have access to. The SEA codes for Ash Echoes might work, or they might not, so I've added them below in a different section. Feel free to try them.

How to redeem codes in Ash Echoes

Step 1 : Tap on the Settings menu in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on the menu in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Head over to the Basic tab.

: Head over to the tab. Step 3 : Select the "Enter gift code" option.

: Select the option. Step 4: Type in your code, and then hit the "Confirm" button.

To redeem the codes, just follow these steps:

Ash Echoes codes are all case-sensitive, so make sure you type them in exactly as shown above.

How to get more codes?

The game's developers sometimes issue new Ash Echoes codes on their social media accounts, but some of them could be a little hard to come by. We keep our eyes on the game's Discord server and social media accounts, so we can add any new codes as soon as they are out. So, all you gotta do is save this page and check it regularly! We also have a tier list for Ash Echoes , where we ranked all of the characters. We keep it regularly updated to reflect the current meta.

Originally posted by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton.