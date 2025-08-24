Menu
Ash Echoes codes (August 2025)

Get X-Particles, Mithril Mirrorshards, Coins and other useful gifts by redeeming active Ash Echoes codes listed here.

By Cristina Mesesan
Updated on August 24, 2025 - checked for codes

Here you will find all the current Ash Echoes codes that have been released for the game globally. So, if you're eager to get your hands on some free X-Particles and other freebies, make sure to redeem them ASAP, before they expire. We'd hate for you to miss out on any free goodies.

Active Ash Echoes codes

All of the codes I've shared below are only valid for the Global server since that's the one I have access to. The SEA codes for Ash Echoes might work, or they might not, so I've added them below in a different section. Feel free to try them. 

Global codes

  • AEGLOBALV19 300 X-Particles 
  • AEGLOBALV18 - 300 X-Particles 
  • AEGLOBALV17 300 X-Particles 
  • AEGLOBALV16 300 X-Particles 
  • AEGLOBALV15 300 X-Particles 
  • AEGLOBALV14 300 X-Particles 
  • AEGLOBALV13 - 300 X-Particles 
  • AEGLOBALV12 - 300 X-Particles
  • AE200FREE -  200 X-Particles, 5000 O.E. Coins, 3 Mithril Mirrorshards
  • aeglobalX10K - 300 X-Particles, 1 Gilded Onigiri, 200 O.E. Coins
  • GACHAGAMING - 50 X-Particles, 1 Training Supply I, 1 Gilded Onigiri 

SEA codes

  • AESEADISCORD
  • SEAWITHSUXIAO
  • ASHECHOESGIFT
  • PLAYAEONAPK
  • PLAYAEONPC

Expired codes

  • BLOOMINGDAY - 300 X-Particles
  • APKPURE777

ash echoes code redemption window

How to redeem codes in Ash Echoes

To redeem the codes, just follow these steps:

  • Step 1: Tap on the Settings menu in the top left corner of the screen.
  • Step 2: Head over to the Basic tab.
  • Step 3: Select the "Enter gift code" option.
  • Step 4: Type in your code, and then hit the "Confirm" button.

Ash Echoes codes are all case-sensitive, so make sure you type them in exactly as shown above.

How to get more codes?

The game's developers sometimes issue new Ash Echoes codes on their social media accounts, but some of them could be a little hard to come by. We keep our eyes on the game's Discord server and social media accounts, so we can add any new codes as soon as they are out. So, all you gotta do is save this page and check it regularly! We also have a tier list for Ash Echoes, where we ranked all of the characters. We keep it regularly updated to reflect the current meta.

code rewards from an ash echoes code

Originally posted by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton.

