Top 10 best free Switch games

Sometimes you don't have the budget to buy them, so here are the best free Switch games

- Added the video for each title. Original Post by Jupiter Hadley, updated by PocketGamer staff.

Do you have a Nintendo Switch but don't have a lot of cash to spend? We've devised a list of the best free Switch games for you!

Looking for something new to play, but don’t want to commit to paying for something? Luckily for you, the Nintendo Switch store is full of free games that you can actually download and directly play, from the Nintendo eShop, right to your Nintendo Switch. There is an entire section of the store that has titles listed for free, completely free, but there might be too many for you to choose from.

So, we have taken the time to try out these free games for Switch and share the ones that we feel are well worth the limited space on your console!