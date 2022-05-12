Top 10 best free Switch games
Sometimes you don't have the budget to buy them, so here are the best free Switch games
Do you have a Nintendo Switch but don't have a lot of cash to spend? We've devised a list of the best free Switch games for you!
Looking for something new to play, but don’t want to commit to paying for something? Luckily for you, the Nintendo Switch store is full of free games that you can actually download and directly play, from the Nintendo eShop, right to your Nintendo Switch. There is an entire section of the store that has titles listed for free, completely free, but there might be too many for you to choose from.
So, we have taken the time to try out these free games for Switch and share the ones that we feel are well worth the limited space on your console!
1
Apex Legends
There's no better title to kick off the list than a good ol' battle royale. Apex Legends is one of the titles that, if you love the genre, you'll probably end up playing for a very long time. It is pretty similar to Fortnite (which we're pretty sure you've heard of) but from a first-person perspective.
It's intense, fun, and highly competitive. You may not think that being on Switch makes it that popular, but boy would you be wrong. The console makes it even more enjoyable, and the first-person point of view only adds to the intensity. It's by far one of the best free Switch games you could get your hands on.
2
Tetris 99
You've heard of Tetris, I've heard of Tetris. Tetris 99 is a kind-of-battle-royale stylised Tetris, where you are playing a game of Tetris that gets more challenging and quicker as time goes on. You are also playing against a bunch of other players and can attack them, picking your strategy and targeting those who you want to knock out or who are above you. It's an intense version of Tetris.
This fairly nostalgic epic is a must-play, especially if you want to try your skills against a bunch of other players. Of course, the more training you got, the better you'll do (goes without saying, right?). Also, it's worth noting that you do need a Nintendo Online subscription to play.
3
Rocket League
Rocket League is a super popular Switch sports title that takes racing cars and mixes them with football - or soccer for our American friends. This creates an intense arena game that is super addictive. You can drive your car up the side of the arena, drive into the ball to slam it towards your opponent's net, and continue to boost and race around the arena!
You can play in teams of three, and the team with the most points wins. It's super intense, and it takes PvP to a whole new level. You wouldn't believe how addictive it could get once you get a taste of victory - we know that first-hand.
4
Fortnite
Fortnite, though not available currently on the App Store, can be found for free on Nintendo Switch. If you've not heard of Fortnite, it's a battle royale where you and a bunch of people are all dropped onto an island, building and fighting it out until only one person survives.
You can find items to help you survive and explore the map, but make sure you are always watching your back and keeping a lookout for others! Along with Apex Legends, these two make some of the best free games on Switch, that should be in every player's collection. However, if you're not a fan of the action-shooter genre, you could take a look at some of the other titles on this list.
5
Super Kirby Clash
Super Kirby Clash is a free-to-start title that builds on Team Kirby Clash Deluxe from the 3DS. This game is full of boss battles, where you and three of your friends can team up as your selected Kirby to take on bosses.
Defeating them one after another in hopes to make it further. Of course, on the downside, there is some stuff you might have to purchase down the line. However, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the free parts as much as possible. It's adorable, it's fun, and it's everything you could ever dream of from the adorable alien.
6
Brawlhalla
Brawlhalla is a fighting-based game, much like Super Smash Bros: Ultimate. There are loads of characters to choose from, weapons to learn and arenas to fight in. It has a ton of characters to try out, which provides a lot of content, and there is a big community as well. Brawlhalla is a more straightforward fighting title - easier for people to pick up and play. We just want to highlight the huge collection of characters you can play as. The ever-increasing number of heroes you can learn is astonishing, and with each carrying unique combos and skills, there's always more to be discovered.
Again, another highly competitive title, but we can't help it since it's one of the best free Switch games! We promise the next entry will be less-PvP-oriented! If you decide to try it out, use our Brawlhalla tier list to make your game extra pleasant.
7
Pokemon Cafe Mix
Here is one entry that will appeal to most Pokemon and casual game players alike. This relaxing puzzler makes for a charming entry that will lure you with a delicious cup of coffee and keep you with a collection of adorable Pokemon customers. It's got touch-based puzzles that can get quite challenging, not gonna lie, but that's only part of it. The other part is you growing your Pokemon-filled cafe and becoming one of the best cafe owners out there. Be warned though, this title is extremely addictive!
8
Fallout Shelter
Fallout Shelter, a free-to-play Switch title that's also been released on mobile. It allows you to build vaults that will resist the toxicity of the world. You are able to build up an entire radiation-proof resort, with bedrooms, food, and electricity, that everyone will want to move to. There are quests, people to converse with, and a lot to manage. It does have in-app purchases, but you can basically ignore them and still enjoy the free game to the utmost extent.
It might not be your typical RPG action that we've all gotten used to from the Fallout franchise, but it's a much-welcome change that can be played on the go easily. Oh, and it could even be considered a good idler if you're looking for something a tad bit more passive.
9
Warframe
Warframe is an action looter-shooter with beautiful graphics and a lot to unpack and understand. You'll be exploring, looting and battling on an alien planet, taking on other players and conversing with NPCs as you explore.
It's an impressive title and to be fair, it's quite shocking that the entire game is free-to-play. But don't get it wrong - we're not complaining. In fact, we're quite happy about it! You should definitely check it out because we're confident this open-world, high-quality action will keep you on your toes. And the fact that it's free only makes us enjoy it even more.
10
EMERGENCY HQ
This strategy simulation is one of the best free Switch games you can currently get your hands on. It's an intense, fast-paced title where you can join forces with other players to aid in emergency situations - fires, accidents and whatnot. You can deploy various units to handle the situations at hand, and that's just the start of it.
You'll get to build, expand and train more units, and complete specialized missions. It's actually a lot better than it sounds here, and you should definitely check it out! However, you are going to need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. But if you have it, EMERGENCY HQ is a must-have!
