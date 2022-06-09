Top 25 best Switch action games
It's been almost five years since the Nintendo Switch was released, and during that time, we have been fortunate enough to play some awesome games. Its ever-expanding library already counts more than 4000 titles of every genre.
Adventures, puzzles, shoot 'em ups, simulations, role-playing games on Switch, and the list goes on and on. You can find pretty much anything that you like. With that being said, sometimes having too many options can be an issue because you can't possibly try out ALL of these games, that's unrealistic.
Top 25 best Switch action gamesBut you want to know at least which ones are the very best, right? Well, that's why we are here, to make your gaming life easier! In this article, we've created a list of the best action games for Switch. Platformers, action adventures, fighting titles, we've tried to make the list as diverse as possible, so hopefully, there's something for everyone. Let's get right into it!
1
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an action, open-world adventure, single-player title. This franchise is legendary, not just when it comes to Switch or Nintendo, but in gaming history. There's an argument to be made that Breath of the Wild is the best Zelda game ever made. What more needs to be said?
2
Monster Hunter Rise
Monster Hunter Rise is one of those titles that is on everyone's list. It's an absolutely gorgeous-looking title. It can be also played online, as it features co-op. Rise is the first one of the Monster Hunter franchise that was specifically designed for the Nintendo Switch.
3
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Most Metroidvania fans know about Ori and the Blind Forest, as it is one of the best games ever made in that genre. Ori and the Will of the Wisps, is the sequel to the action platformer, and it somehow manages to be even better than the original.
4
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age is one of the best JRPGs ever made on the PS4. This is a direct port to the Switch. Normally one would expect a drop in overall quality, but no. They pulled it off somehow and the result is nothing sort of amazing.
5
Metroid Dread
Many fans kept asking for a new 2D Metroid over the years. The last one, Metroid Fusion, was released back in 2002. It's been a long time, but finally, Samus is back. The story continues after the events of Metroid Fusion in this amazing action-adventure single-player goodie.
6
Astral Chain
If you are a fan of Switch action games, Astral Chain is a must-have. As a part of a special task force, you must fight against alien-like creatures who have invaded the world. Explosive action, unique chain combat gameplay and exploration mechanics make this a stand out Switch title.
7
Hades
Hades is a single player, roguelike, and dungeon crawler. It's one of the best games that got released in 2020 so, that speaks volumes about its quality. Everything from the art style, to the combat system, will please every gamer, not only the fans of the genre.
8
Super Mario Odyssey
Super Mario Odyssey is in the discussion for the 'best' Mario game ever. By the way, there are more than 200 Mario titles. It doesn't matter if you are a fan of the franchise or not, this one is definitely one of the best 3D platform experiences one can have on the Switch
9
Hollow Knight
Hollow Knight is one of the top Switch action platformers. This Metroidvania takes place in a vast, dark, atmospheric world. It combines beautiful 2D handmade graphics, with smooth gameplay. Anyone who enjoys exploration and a reasonable challenge should give this one a try.
10
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
An action RPG with an epic storyline, set in an open vast world. Even though it's been years since its release, Skyrim is simply one of the best RPGs ever made. It doesn't support the recent mods and upgrades other versions received but this one includes every expansion. Its epic story and a ton of sidequests will keep you up late, and we really envy any soul that's about to play it for the first time.
11
NEO: The World Ends With You
Neo: The World Ends With You, is a single-player, Switch action JRPG and the sequel to the classic 'The World Ends With You'. Fans of the original will be more than pleased with this release, as it was in contention for the game of the year 2021.
12
Bioshock: The Collection
If you've never played BioShock before and single-player action FPS is your thing, you are going to have a great experience with this direct port of the award-winning collection. The bundle includes all the trilogy's DLCs. We think it's one of the best Switch action games, and for some, it's one of the best titles ever.
13
Yoshi's Crafted World
Yoshi's Crafted World is a family-friendly, Switch action platformer. Very cute colourful graphics and satisfying exploration, everything makes for a very nice relaxing experience. It also features co-op local play, so you can add some friends to the fray.
14
Dead Cells
Dead Cells is one of the most popular action platformers across all systems. In this roguelike, you play as a failed alchemic experiment trying to figure out what's going on inside an ever-changing castle. You can find it all over our other lists too, but it fits the best Switch action games list perfectly as well.
15
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity tells the story of the calamity that took place, a century before the events of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Obviously, you don't have to be a fan of the Zelda franchise to enjoy this Switch action-adventure masterpiece, but if you are a fan, then this is a must-have title.
16
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is a single-player game that blends action, platforming, beat 'em up and simulation elements, with a fresh take on Japanese mythology. You play as Sakuna, a harvest goddess banished to a dangerous island with a group of outcast humans. As Sakuna tries to prove herself and better the lives of humans on the island, she will face a lot of challenges.
17
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is another title that's pretty much a staple when it comes to Switch action games. It's on everyone's list because it's simply that good. An incredible title that's a blast to play and Bowser's Fury is much more than a simple added bonus. It's more like another title on its own.
18
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Switch
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening isn't just another title in the popular franchise, but a remake of one of the most beloved games in the Legend of Zelda series. This is an absolute classic. If you didn't have the chance to play the original one on the Game Boy, this is it.
19
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
There are not a lot of things that we can say about Super Smash Bros Ultimate that hasn't already been said. If you like fighting and brawling, you have to try this one, even if you are not a fan of the Mario franchise. It's simply the best addition to the popular series and one of the best fighting games ever on the Switch.
20
Ring Fit Adventure
Ring Fit Adventure is the best exercise video game that you can get. With quarantine making it difficult to go out, this Switch action RPG will keep you fit. The workout is certainly real. It blends strength and aerobics training that will push you to the limits.
21
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is a 2D platformer of the highest order. Excellent level design, clean, well-polished graphics and smooth gameplay make it a great experience for all ages. If you didn't play Donkey Kong on Wii before, you should definitely try this one out.
22
Celeste
Celeste is a title that we wouldn't recommend to everyone but, if you are an action platformer veteran who's looking for a real challenge, this is for you. However, if you'd prefer to enjoy its beautiful graphics, the difficulty is extremely customisable, allowing you to adjust the challenge to your preferences.
23
Luigi's Mansion 3
Luigi's Mansion 3 is a family-friendly Switch action adventure with puzzle elements, suitable for gamers of any age. It is arguably one of the best-looking games on Switch and the best entry in the series. It also features local as well as an online co-op mode.
24
Bayonetta 1 + 2
Bayonetta by Hideki Kamiya, the creator of the Devil May Cry franchise, is a third-person 3D hack & slash action game. Even though it was released a few years back, it is still one of the best titles in the genre on the Switch. Fast-paced, high-stylized combat and amazing character design will satisfy even the hardcore gamers. A third addition to the series is expected sometime in 2022, so what better time to try this one out?
25
Kirby Star Allies
Kirby Star Allies is a family-friendly Switch action game. Even though it's not very challenging, especially for experienced players, its polished visuals and fun gameplay, make it a great choice for beginners and younger audiences.