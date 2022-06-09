It's been almost five years since the Nintendo Switch was released, and during that time, we have been fortunate enough to play some awesome games. Its ever-expanding library already counts more than 4000 titles of every genre.

Adventures, puzzles, shoot 'em ups, simulations, role-playing games on Switch, and the list goes on and on. You can find pretty much anything that you like. With that being said, sometimes having too many options can be an issue because you can't possibly try out ALL of these games, that's unrealistic.

Top 25 best Switch action games

But you want to know at least which ones are the very best, right? Well, that's why we are here, to make your gaming life easier! In this article, we've created a list of the. Platformers, action adventures, fighting titles, we've tried to make the list as diverse as possible, so hopefully, there's something for everyone. Let's get right into it!