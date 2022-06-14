Top 25 best online games for Switch

Online gaming might not be the first thing that comes to mind when someone is talking about Nintendo Switch. At least to people who don't own the console, because that's something most gamers would associate with other systems such as PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Depending on your age, you might even think of it as nothing more than an upgraded version of Game Boy or Wii. But if you own one, you know better.

Even though it's true that in terms of overall performance Switch cannot compare to these systems, there are many online games for Switch that not only support online gaming but even allow cross-platform play.

As of today, there are over 4000 gaming titles, and with overall sales that exceed 100 million units, the Switch player base is huge.

We've gathered some of the best Switch online games that you can find. We've included titles from various genres, so hopefully, there's something for everyone.

Without any further ado, let's get right into it.