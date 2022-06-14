Top 25 best online games for Switch
Online gaming might not be the first thing that comes to mind when someone is talking about Nintendo Switch. At least to people who don't own the console, because that's something most gamers would associate with other systems such as PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Depending on your age, you might even think of it as nothing more than an upgraded version of Game Boy or Wii. But if you own one, you know better.
Even though it's true that in terms of overall performance Switch cannot compare to these systems, there are many online games for Switch that not only support online gaming but even allow cross-platform play.
As of today, there are over 4000 gaming titles, and with overall sales that exceed 100 million units, the Switch player base is huge.
We've gathered some of the best Switch online games that you can find. We've included titles from various genres, so hopefully, there's something for everyone.
Without any further ado, let's get right into it.
1
Monster Hunter Rise
The latest addition to the super popular Monster Hunter franchise couldn't be excluded from this list. Hunting season is open again, and the adventure takes place in the ninja-inspired land of kagura-village. Hunt down, by yourself or in an online party of (up to) 4 players, new monsters, collect the necessary materials to craft new and improved gear. The graphics are simply outstanding and the online co-op play is excellent. In contrast to Monster Hunter: Generations Ultimate, Rise is the first game of the franchise that was made specifically for Switch.
2
Stardew Valley
Begin your new life at a farm plot that you've inherited from your grandfather in Stardew Valley. This is a country-life RPG with literally no end. A beautiful sandbox! It wouldn't be accurate to describe it as simply a 'farming simulator game', as there's so much content and things you can do. You can go fishing, explore caves, complete quests, and even get married!
3
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart 8 is all about competing with others online. Sure, you can play it offline, but where's the fun in that? Since we are talking about the best-selling game for Switch, finding players is no issue at all. There are 48 Tracks in total and various modes that will keep you entertained for a long time.
4
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
They called this version of Super Smash Bros. 'Ultimate' for a good reason, as this is easily one of the best fighting games on the Switch. Take part in fast-paced 2D battles and smash your enemies off the stage. There are over 75 characters on the roster, including every fighter in Super Smash Bros history. SSB Ultimate features stages based on Super Mario Odyssey and Castelvania series and various game modes.
5
Splatoon 2
A third-person shooter on Switch unlike any other. Even though it's been quite a while since its release, Splatoon 2 remains one of the better online games for Switch, with a big player base to this day. That alone should tell you something. Use ink as your ammunition and participate in various online battles with players from all over the world.
6
Diablo III: Eternal Collection
When it comes to action RPGs, Diablo III: Eternal Collection is simply one of the best. There's a huge amount of content that will keep you engaged for many hours and, of course, you can always enjoy it in solo mode. With that being said, the co-op experience that Diablo III offers is, overall, among the best online games for Switch.
7
Doom Eternal
Even though the previous version of Doom was amazing, this one is even better and one of the finest first-person shooter games on Switch. There's a single-player campaign mode, as well as an online 2 vs 1 multiplayer mode. One player gets to play as the Doom Slayer, while the other two try to defeat them. Fast-paced action and spectacular graphics make this title a must-have.
8
Rocket League
How about playing various team sports but... with cars? Rocket League used to be a premium game but is now available for free, and it also supports cross-play across PC, PS, Xbox and Switch. That means you can take part in tournaments and compete against players from all over the world, regardless of their system. If you enjoy this kind of mashup, you should definitely try it.
9
Warframe
Warframe is an action sci-fi, online Switch game that blends elements of RPG and shooters. Players control units called 'Warframes' and take part in fast-paced battles. There's a plethora of different Warframes to choose from, each with its own unique style and abilities. Overall, this is an excellent port and the best part is that it's completely free.
10
Tetris 99
Who hasn't played Tetris? A title that everybody knows. But...how about a battle royale type of Tetris? Sounds interesting, right? In Tetris 99, you compete against 98 other players at the same time. The gameplay is almost identical to traditional Tetris, but whenever you break lines, all that 'garbage' goes directly to the player you are targeting. It is completely free, features various modes, and has a huge player base. You should give this one a try.
11
Super Mario Maker 2
Super Mario Maker 2 gives players the ability to create their very own Mario courses. Control anything from blocks, coins and enemies. Place them anywhere you want and make something unique. Of course, you can also join in courses that were made by other people online. If you are a Mario fan, and you love online games for Switch, this is the one that you want to try.
12
Killer Queen Black
Killer Queen Black is a team action platformer for up to eight players with many strategic elements, inspired by the hit arcade Killer Queen. You can take part in casual quickplay matches, or create your own room and invite your friends to play together. There are also ranked matches for the ones who enjoy competing, and they want to try and climb the ladder.
13
Bayonetta 2
Over-the-top action, great visuals and a unique combat system. Bayonetta 2 is simply a must-play for every fan of the hack & slash genre, even after all these years since its release. It features an online 2 players co-op mode. Keep in a mind, this title isn't recommended for younger audiences, as it's rated M.
14
Overcooked 2
Join your fellow chefs online, work as a team, or compete against each other. Prep and cook dishes. Keep up with everything that's going on in the kitchen, as you try to get the highest score possible. Overcooked is one of the most enjoyable experiences one can have on Nintendo Switch.
15
Minecraft (Switch)
What is there to say about Minecraft, really? You decide how you want to play this sandbox game. Play in creative mode and build your own world. Your imagination is the only limit. Join the millions of other players online as the title fully supports cross-platform play and explore infinite worlds.
16
Pokémon Unite
If you are a fan of MOBAs, Pokémon Unite is one of the best games in the genre that you can play on Switch. You can play casually in standard and quick battle matches, or play in ranked games and try to climb the ladder. You can play solo or invite your friends and fight together. There's a plethora of different Pokemon to choose from, each with their own unique abilities and playstyle. It is free-to-play, and it has a huge player base.
If you decide to download it, take a look at ourPokémon Unite tier list in the meantime, it's important to focus on the right characters, and not waste your time on the weaklings!
17
Among Us
There's no way you haven't heard of this one unless you were living under a rock for the past couple of years. Among Us is certainly one of the most popular Switch online games. When it comes to gameplay, each player is assigned the role of a Crewmate or the Impostor. As a Crewmate, your goal is to complete various tasks around the map and figure out who's the Impostor. The impostor's goal on the other hand is to sabotage Crewmates' missions.
18
Streets of Rage 4
When it comes to side-scrolling beat 'em ups, the Streets of Rage franchise by Sega is simply legendary. There's no gamer from the 90s who hasn't played at least one game of the original trilogy. This latest addition to the franchise might very well be the best one. It has everything, gorgeous graphics, smooth gameplay, great soundtrack, and it also supports 2 players online co-op.
19
Spellbreak
If you enjoy battle royale games and you want to try something a bit different, Spellbreak might just be the title for you. In this third-person shooter, players can choose one of the six different mage classes and take part in various game modes. Each mage class corresponds to a different element, and they all have a unique starting ability. Spellbreak is completely free, and it also supports cross-play.
20
Mario Tennis Aces
While offline might not be that great, the online mode of Mario Tennis Aces is a whole different experience. Compete with other players from around the world in a 1 vs 1 battle, or team up with your friends and play some doubles. This is one of the better Mario tennis games that you can play on this console.
21
Luigi's Mansion 3
Nintendo is all about Mario, but we should show Luigi some love as well from time to time. Luigi's Mansion 3 is a family-friendly title that uniquely blends action and puzzle elements together. When it comes to online, the game features two modes. You can team up in co-op and challenge the Scarescaper, or compete in Scream Park.
22
Paladins
Paladins is an online first-person shooter. Two teams compete against each other in various modes. Each champion has its own fighting style, unique talents and customizable skill sets. Paladins run very smoothly at 60fps, and it's totally free-to-play. Cross-play is also supported without limitations.
23
Mario Party Superstars
There have been many Mario Parties since the Nintendo 64 days. Twelve to be precise. That's a lot. Well, among all of these, Mario Party Superstars is the best one by far. It features five remade boards from the original N64 trilogy and about 100 mini-games from previous Mario Party titles.
24
Fortnite Battle Royale
Some love it, some hate it, but the truth is since its release, Fortnite has become a global phenomenon with millions of players worldwide. Needless to say, it's one of the most popular games on Switch as well. Not only that it's available for free, but it doesn't even require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play. Some would argue that this is the best online Switch game, but we'll leave the judgment up to the players.
25
Super Mario 3D World Deluxe Edition
Maybe some remember the Super Mario 3D World on Nintendo Wii. Well, as great as it was, this port is about a thousand times better. On top of that, Bowser's Fury is a new open-world adventure that adds many hours of content. Even if you are not a Mario fan, this is a title that you will enjoy!