Top 15 best local multiplayer Switch games

Because the local multiplayer Switch games are the core of this wonderful console!

Updated on April 29th, 2022 - Added new titles to the list. Original Article by Jupiter Hadley, latest update by Pocket Gamer staff.

The Nintendo Switch and local multiplayer games go together like chips and gravy, strawberries and chocolate, coffee and anxiety – you get the point.

Despite the new Nintendo Switch Lite making things personal, local multiplayer is where the platform shines brightest. Just you, some family or friends, couch co-op and a video game you'll all enjoy.

Speaking of which, local multiplayer Switch games are plentiful on the Nintendo eShop. But these fifteen are absolute necessities to anyone who fancies playing a co-op with a pal.

Just be sure to hide any items that can be thrown in fits of rage or frustration… just in case! Without further ado, let's take a look at the best local multiplayer Switch games.