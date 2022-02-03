Top 25 best shooters on Switch

If you are looking for the best Switch FPS games scroll down

Added new titles and download links

Nothing can soothe your mind like blasting your weapons after a long and tedious day at work/school. These first-person shooters on Switch will give you the peace of mind you are longing for! Or an adrenalin surge, whatever you are after. We're not judging.

Nintendo is generally associated with family-friendly fun - all bright mushroom kingdoms, rolling hills, and wide-eyed innocence. We would never wish to change that.

But we also love a good FPS. Sometimes, all we want to do is blast some enemies to bits with guns and rocket launchers. Virtually, of course.

In case you are also a fan of Switch strategy games and Switch board games do follow these links after you are done with the list. You'll be in for a surprise!

The ultimate list of the best shooters on Switch in 2022

Thankfully, being a fan of Nintendo Switch doesn't mean you have to repress your shooter desires, nor do you have to look elsewhere to get your kinetic kicks. This console is home to a whole bunch of brilliant blasters.

And what a wonderful variety of shooters for Switch we have to draw from. There are glossy FPS, hardcore shmups, and classic run and gunners. If you like any of the games from the list, head out to the Nintendo Store and grab them!

We've featured a good spread of all these strains in the following top 25 list. Indeed, we haven't been able to include all of the first-person shooters on Switch we'd like, so do share your favourite examples in the comments section if they don't make an appearance.

Original article by Emily Sowden, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.