Top 25 best shooters on Switch
Nothing can soothe your mind like blasting your weapons after a long and tedious day at work/school. These first-person shooters on Switch will give you the peace of mind you are longing for! Or an adrenalin surge, whatever you are after. We're not judging.
Nintendo is generally associated with family-friendly fun - all bright mushroom kingdoms, rolling hills, and wide-eyed innocence. We would never wish to change that.
But we also love a good FPS. Sometimes, all we want to do is blast some enemies to bits with guns and rocket launchers. Virtually, of course.
The ultimate list of the best shooters on Switch in 2022Thankfully, being a fan of Nintendo Switch doesn't mean you have to repress your shooter desires, nor do you have to look elsewhere to get your kinetic kicks. This console is home to a whole bunch of brilliant blasters.
And what a wonderful variety of shooters for Switch we have to draw from. There are glossy FPS, hardcore shmups, and classic run and gunners. If you like any of the games from the list, head out to the Nintendo Store and grab them!
We've featured a good spread of all these strains in the following top 25 list. Indeed, we haven't been able to include all of the first-person shooters on Switch we'd like, so do share your favourite examples in the comments section if they don't make an appearance.Original article by Emily Sowden, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Enter the Gungeon
Enter the Gungeon is one of the countless rogue-lite twin-stick Switch shooters on the eShop - but it's arguably the best. From its super-tight gunplay to its endless range of zany weapons, and a structure that warrants endless replayability, it's a star.
We've clearly expressed our appreciation for this amazing Switch shooter, so if you're pondering whether or not to try it out for yourself, make sure to read our review<.
2
Splatoon 2
An online Switch FPS made by Nintendo? As strange as it sounds, that's precisely what Splatoon 2 is, combining 4-v-4 online territorial scraps with a cooperative wave-based mode for three players. At the core of both is a beautifully messy paint-everything mechanic.
Thinking about trying it out? Read our review of Splatoon 2 here first!.
3
DOOM Eternal
Doom Eternal makes some similarly harsh cuts to the core that its predecessor did, but the result is one of the most technically impressive and breathlessly exciting Switch FPSs.
You've got the stunningly detailed grimey monsters that we all know from the DOOM series, except on an entirely new level - you can quite literally count each killer claw or talon fang they have in great detail. As for the playstyle, it's exactly what you expect it to be - terrific!
4
BioShock: The Collection
Three of the finest, most atmospheric single-player FPS games of modern times, all bundled together on one cartridge? It would be rude not to. Bioshock's action is of a slightly smarter and more tactical breed than most straight shooters, too.
BioShock is astounding, and the Switch adaptation makes it that much more exciting. We've already covered a BioShock review ages ago, but this one easily tops it!
5
Void Bastards
Void Bastards is another first-person roguelike, with lashings of FTL and System Shock stirred into the mix. Quirky comic book presentation and lashings of British humour really make this one stand out from the crowd.
The graphics are great, the playstyle is great, and there is really nothing not to love about this Switch shooter game. The smooth controls make it feel at home on the console, so if you're a fan of the genre, make sure to check it out!
6
Metro: Last Light Redux
Alongside Wolfenstein II and Bioshock, Metro: Last Light Redux is the cream crop of the story-driven Switch FPS games. This deeply touching blaster sees you skulking through Moscow's underground system, mowing down mutated ghouls.
The realistic atmosphere adds that much more to the already great looking (and feeling) title, and if you want a post-apocalyptic Switch shooter game that really takes it home, this is our suggestion.
7
Daemon X Machina
A big clanking mech title with a slick art style that feels like it could have stomped out of a '90s anime. Daemon X Machina asks us to introduce lots of bullets to lots of futuristic hardware, and we're delighted to oblige.
This Japanese mech Switch FPS game is everything you could want and a little bit more. There is a little bit of story, but it doesn't overwhelm the game, the characters are well-rounded, and the shooting element within is... exceptional. A surprisingly well-made Nintendo Switch shooter with plenty of customizations and even a multiplayer element.
8
Borderlands Legendary Collection
Borderlands was the title that really put the looter (first person) shooter on the map, with its infinite gun combinations and coloured hit points. This generous bundle gives Switch owners hours upon hours of madcap semi-open-world blasting.
We've already reviewed Borderlands 2 so if you want to hear our honest opinion on this masterfully created Switch shooter, do check it out!
9
Immortal Redneck
There are plenty of roguelike shooters on Switch, but only a smattering of them are first-person. Immortal Redneck nails the genre cross-over expertly, with twitchy action and stacks of replayability.
While Immortal Redneck doesn't stand out for some out-of-this-world elements or mechanics, it's a simple Switch shooter that has all the right elements to make it great. So, if a genuine experience set in a rather unique world appeals to you (such as exploring the Giza pyramids and shooting your way through) make sure to check it out!
10
Superhot
If you're aching for something fresh from your next FPS, check out Superhot. Time only moves forward when you do, making this kinetic action feel more like a puzzler.
Superhot is unique for a number of reasons, and the shooter element is one of them. In Superhot you don't just aimlessly blast your way left and right, but do it with a purpose - to test your limits.
11
Doom 64
It's only fitting that there are two Doom titles on this list (and there could be more). Doom 64 is an often overlooked entry made specifically for the N64 and represents a technical half-step forward from the first two games.
You probably know already what to expect from it - it's intense, to the point, and really, really good! Since you can already tell we're a tad bit biased towards DOOM, you should check it out if you haven't done so already. This Switch shooter game will definitely take you back but offer a truly memorable experience.
12
Risk of Rain 2
An ambitious 3D-ification of the first game, Risk of Rain provides an especially frenetic sort of third-person shooting. Mow down waves of enemies In procedurally generated levels, preferably in co-op multiplayer.
The blocky graphics make Risk of Rain 2 stand out (not necessarily for all the right reasons), but they also make it relatively easy on the eye. It's really great in multiplayer mode, but to us, it feels a little lacking in single-player. So if you've got a friend, hop into the game together - it'll be ten times better!
13
Cuphead
A classic side-scrolling run-and-gunner cunningly disguised as a cute mascot-led platformer from an alternate history in which the SNES landed in 1930. Quite unique, in other words. Might not be the classic Switch FPS, but it's worth the while if you are into some hardcore fun!
We've already mentioned how glorious Cuphead is in our review. So, if this is the first time you hear about it, make sure to check it out before diving into the bullet bonanza!
14
Overwatch: Legendary Edition
One of the biggest online first-person shooters of recent years comes to Switch. It's not a perfect conversion - performance can be iffy - but the ability to play this lavish team-based extravaganza in your garden is not to be sniffed at.
While our opinion was a pretty positive one in the Overwatch review, if you're not a fan of MOBA shooters, you can sit this one out. It's good, there is a lot to learn, and the amazing graphics make it fit in with today's standard flawlessly.
15
Warframe
A unique free-to-play online FPS that places acrobatic - and mind-bogglingly fast - third-person gunplay at its core. Add in some incredibly deep RPG elements, and you have something of a cult classic.
We absolutely love the state-of-the-art graphics and technology featured within Warframe, so if you want fast-paced combat, this is the one to go for. The best part though has to be the price - it's free! Of course, the main part of the game is that it's a looter shooter on Switch, so if that's not your cup of tea, skip it.
16
Nuclear Throne
The indie whizz-kids of Vlambeer tackled the rogue-lite twin-stick shooter genre with Nuclear Throne. The results are suitably distinctive, with crunchy combat and memorable characters.
While this Switch shooter is unlike Warframe, Cuphead, or Overwatch, the pixelated approach makes it that much more exciting. We've already reviewed it and we love every aspect of it!
17
Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition
If you like your Switch shooter games big and dumb, look no further than Bulletstorm. It sets up a hilariously OTT playground of physics-driven death and destruction, where style is as important as precision.
Bulletstorm gives us some Mad Max vibes together with some of the original Duke Nukem features, which is the character that you'll play as. It's a title worth trying out, especially if you are a diehard fan of Duke Nukem!
18
Galak-Z
Galak-Z is a twin-stick rogue-lite with a unique tang, thanks to its Saturday morning anime serial presentation and floaty space physics. The shooting's rock-solid, though.
This space game should be a top pick for all action fans since it's one of the best shooters on Switch even in 2022.
19
Ikaruga
Ikaruga is pretty legendary in hardcore arcade shoot-'em-up circles, with its beautifully rendered action and intriguing puzzler-like dual-colour system. It plays great on Switch too, with the unique ability to flip the screen vertically, just as the developer first intended.
In our Ikaruga review we've expressed our honest opinion about the game, which is pretty much a good shooter on Switch that does what it's designed to do - provide plenty of targets to shoot at!
20
Raiden V: Director's Cut
Another highly esteemed shmup lands on your favourite console in arcade-fresh condition. Raiden V: Director's Cut is a full-on assault to the sensors, with a fast pace, bright colour palette, and enemies that actually respond to your presence.
It's an action-packed FPS that is unforgiving, challenging, and exciting every step; of the way.
21
Sniper Elite 4
A fine stealthy Switch shooter game that's set across a bunch of pleasingly vast WW2 levels, with a deliciously schlocky B-movie vibe. It will provide some fine hours of fun if you are a fan of the cheezy one-man army gameplay. To be fair, most of the single-player FPS games are like that.
22
Crimzon Clover
A finely observed love letter to the bullet-hell shmups of the '90s and '00s, Crimzon Clover nonetheless makes a few careful tweaks to bring in a new generation.
If you've seen images of Crimzon Clover, you probably started wondering where the gameplay is - well, that's the definition of a bullet hell FPS. You get action, bullets and ships flying left and right, and there's really nothing not to love about it.
23
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
While it's not what you'd call a natural fit, it's surprising how playable this lavish single-player FPS remains on this mobile console. When it comes to story-driven single-player Switch shooter games, there are few better.
You can check out our review of it here.
24
The Outer Worlds
Obsidian's lavish sci-fi romp might position itself as a first-person RPG in the Fallout mould, and there's certainly a smattering of that.
Really though, this is a technically rough first-person Switch shooter with extra layers of decision-making and character management.
25
SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC
Essentially a 'Thunder Force III: Special Edition' that was originally designed for arcades, with some additional tweaks from port master M2. This is a top-notch shmup from Sega's golden age.
Thunder Force AC will take you back a couple of decades, but it's a welcome retro addition to this list. The ideal choice of game to wrap up our best shooters on Switch!
