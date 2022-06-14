Top 25 best sports games for Nintendo Switch

The most complete list of top-level Switch sports games

- added new titles and download links

Hello dear reader, and welcome to PocketGamer's list of best Switch sports games that you can play in 2022!

The old cliche has it that video games and sports are like chalk and cheese. You're either into one or the other. That's a huge and wildly inactive generalisation, though. Plenty of people like both past times equally.

It makes even less sense when you really look at the two things closely. What is a sport, after all, but a collection of tactile games, complete with their own rulesets and goals?

Also read:

We've left a whole bunch of Switch sports games off this list, including a stack of quite a niche examples that we simply haven't played. The fishing genre, for example, is woefully underrepresented.

What we're saying is, please excuse our ignorance, and do shed some light on some of the hidden Switch sports games (gems) that are out there in the comments section below.

Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.