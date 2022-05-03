Counter: Side tier list of best characters (and mechs)
| Counter: Side
Your one-stop guide to investing in the best characters for Counter:side Global
Counter: Side is a futuristic sci-fi gacha RPG with gameplay that can be categorized as 2D side scrolling tower defense mixed with elements of Clash Royale. You assemble a deck of 8 units, each assigned with a deployment cost and march into the battlefield. Deployment cost will regenerate as the battle wears on and it’s a vital resource to send your units out (or drop them from the sky as is the case with some mechs). Picking the right characters isn't as easy as it seems, so we decided to create a Counter: Side tier list.
The main distinction that Counter: Side is known for is the introduction of a ban system to its PvP mode to keep the game’s PvP balance healthy (This system earned it an award for Best Competitive 2021 on Google Play). For fans of story-centric RPGs, fret not as Counter: Side has an enticing plot with dark undertones with its colourful cast of characters with fleshed out personalities, even for mechs such as Titan who is a kind and caring “grandpa” personality type.
It is no coincidence that Counter:Side’s name sounds too similar to the hit FPS Counter-Strike. Unlike other gacha RPGs whose cast of characters is made up of humans, a unique highlight in Counter:Side is the inclusion of infantry units as well as war vehicles (including Titanfall-esque robots) as playable characters. They are not limited to a small number, but a whole faction exists. For fans of mobile gacha games or military enthusiasts, this will be a breath of fresh air when the genre mostly offers waifus or husbandos. There’s more to the characters themselves as a majority of them have a niche and are bound to be useful in some way (barring a few really bad apples, like PZH Mobile Gun.)
Counter:Side made its debut in Korea and is the lovechild of Studio Bside and is published by multiple companies. Nexon is responsible for the publishing in South Korea and Zlong for SEA. However, in a surprising twist, it was announced that Bside will be manning the helm themselves and self-publishing the game globally. Aligning with the norm of many others in its genre, the majority of servers (SEA, Japan) update patches closely follow Korea, with occasional changes to its release schedule as seen in SEA where some characters are released ahead of schedule.
Global Counter: Side tier listWith that out of the way. In anticipation of the official Global version release, we have created a tier list that ranks each character. A key point to note based on the CBT that just concluded a while ago, the Global version will likely come packed with the latest quality of life features that mitigated the grind and made life easier. This tier list will factor in the benefit-cost ratio of each character that only gets featured in the Global CBT, along with a short justification on why we think they deserve the ranking.
We will also group the tier list into PvP and PvE. As with most games, some characters are absolutely stellar in PvE and vice versa. We will also only take the dastardly hard endgame content into consideration, including Guild coop, Danger Close, Relic Dungeons, Shadow Hall and Raids. We will also update this tier list every month following the official global release as new characters are added or balance changes affect the existing roster.
Basic terminology to noteUnits are divided into several classes, including the main classes of Striker, Ranger, Sniper, and Defender. There are exceptions for some units as they are classified as one of the extra classes of Siege, Tower and Support. Type advantage-disadvantage applies here with Striker > Ranger > Defender > Sniper in a cyclical manner (with Sniper in turn effective against Striker). The extra classes, however, are neutral against other classes. The delegation doesn’t stop there, units are further grouped into three factions namely Counter, Soldier and Mech, with Counter being the dominant class.
Counter mostly consists of human individuals with superhuman abilities and an arsenal of flashy abilities to boot. Soldiers are normal humans (or in some cases, Counters with birth defects that render their superhuman strength moot) armed with firearms and commonly comes in a pair or triad. Last but not least is the Mech Faction (also the coolest one in my opinion) that consists of cold, steel mechanical weapons of destruction and sometimes artificial intelligence
As usual, the golden rule applies here, S tier are some of the best units that you must bring along to stand a chance in PvP as they are the most impactful bunch in the metagame. Even in PvE scenarios these units make them a cakewalk. On the opposite side of the spectrum, we have the N tier units that are useless in any scenario and scrapped for currency
1
Mech Tier List
A class primarily constitutes of machinery units ranging from conventional military vehicles (and planes) modeled after their real life counterparts, to futuristic mechs with a deadly arsenal. Most of the units in this class lack an ultimate or special skill as they tend to rely on raw firepower.
|
Tier S
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Sadly none
|
A tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Striker
|Woodpecker
|Great in Shadow Palace and Challenge modes, generally versatile as it is moderately bulky for a 2 cost unit that can be easily redeployed, with airborne being an added advantage.
|
B tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Striker
|Titan
|Great in Shadow Palace and PvE modes with Corrupted Objects (the eldritch creatures) as it has bonus damage against them, its War Ender: Phalanx Waves is highly valued for its area wide stun with great damage to boot. It is also bulky. Held back slightly by its high cost.
|Ranger
|Sparrow
|Great in Shadow Palace and Challenge modes, generally versatile as it has moderately good damage output for a 2 cost unit that can be easily redeployed, but has horrendous health.
|Sniper
|Buzzard
|Limited use in Shadow Palace and Challenge modes, high evasion that can be used to chip away ground strikers' health.
|Defender
|Hound
|Versatile in many game modes as it possess a very high HP for a 3 cost unit, with knockback capabilities, unfortunately in return he gets knocked around frequently as he is not immune to hitstun.
|
C tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Ranger
|ATF-35 Thunderbolt
|Limited use in Shadow Palace (3), it's anti-air niche is not favored in majority of PvE content and has expensive cost of 4.
|Striker
|ATL-Lincoln
|Exceptional anti-air damage with its Muspelheim Missiles along with moderate bulk, held back by expensive cost of 4.
|
N tier
|Striker
|Chariot, MA1 HMMWV
|Ranger
|ZSU Shilka, ATB-1B Spear, Arachne, Black Tail
|Sniper
|Reaper, HM MRLS
|Defender
|-
|Extra
|ACH-4 Clan, Tactical Truck Deuce-and-a-half, Balisada, Rhino
PvP viability
|
S tier
|Class
|Name
|
Analysis
|Striker
|Titan
|Dominant in the early metagame, its War Ender : Phalanx Waves can pick off fragile rangers and cripple the frontline by stunning them momentarily.
|Striker
|Woodpecker
|Moderately bulky air unit with a cheap cost. Can be constantly redeployed and is a good check against rush teams.
|
A tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Ranger
|Sparrow
|Great airborne attacker that can deal consistently high damage when protected. Its high HIT stats are important to counter units with high EVA. Like Woodpecker it's low cost means it can be constantly redeployed.
|Sniper
|Buzzard
|Great airborne sniper that can counter pesky strikers such as Esterosa, also has high EVA stats that contributes to its survivability.
|Defender
|Hound
|Very Impressive bulk for a 3 cost defender that can endure a lot of punishing hits. Added advantage of being able to knockback enemies.
|Siege
|Rhino
|Backbone in the siege rush team, pairs well with Lumi.
|Ranger
|ATF-35 Thunderbolt
|Airborne attacker that deals massive damage to other airborne units and only airborne units.
|
B tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Ranger
|Arachne
|Its skill Repetitive AI can stack damage buffs to deal high damage. Hampered by its short range and poor HP.
|Striker
|ATL-Lincoln
|Exceptional anti-air damage with its Muspelheim Missiles along with moderate bulk, held back by expensive cost of 4.
|Tower
|Balisada
|High damage but poor HIT stats, good role as an anti-rush counter. As a stationary tower unit it is good against any paratrooper or backdoor units.
|Sniper
|Reaper
|Requires perfect timing and skill for maximum effect, specifically used to take down backline ranged units.
|
C tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Sniper
|HM MRLS
|Niche advantage against soldier swarm or mech units. However that's where its usefulness stops because it gets overshadowed by its fellow snipers.
|Striker
|MA1 HMWWV
|Limited niche by being able to slightly knock back enemies upon deployment, can spawn UGBL riflemen upon death and apply weak buffs to ally strikers. Fun fact, it can be used to bait Kyle Wong to deploy his barricades on the wrong side.
|Striker
|Chariot
|Ditto to MA1 HMWWV, except it detonates upon death and applies weak buffs to Defenders. Fun fact, it can be used to bait Kyle Wong to deploy his barricades on the wrong side.
|
N tier
|Striker
|-
|Ranger
|ZSU Shilka, ATB-1B Spear, Black Tail
|Sniper
|-
|Defender
|-
|Extra
|Tactical Deuce-and-a-half, ACH-4 Clan
2
Soldier Tier List
True to the namesake, retinues of foot soldiers, troops and occasionally weak counters reside in this class. One unique attribute about them is their strength in numbers which makes them great at absorbing attacks, while overwhelming foes with fire support
|
S tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Ranger
|Admin Riflemen x2
|You'll need him absolutely everywhere. Has one of the highest damage outputs and can pretty much melt anything at a cheap cost of 2, crucial counter against many bulky defenders such as the upcoming Awakened Hilde.
|Striker
|Admin Sword Fighter x2
|Very viable across all content. Can land a lot of critical hits while having high evasion, her passive skill Survival Instinct fully heals her partner when the first one perishes but negated if both are killed simultaneously by an AoE attack.
|Supporter
|Ironside (IN MECH TEAM)
|ONLY GOOD IN A PURE MECH TEAM as he provides good healing coverage, otherwise he's easily a N tier unit. Also quite memeable thanks to Juan.
|
A tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Striker
|Terminator (x2)
|Good in Raids, Guild Coop and Danger Close. While he's no Arnold Schwarzenegger, his Armor-Piercing Buckshot can weaken enemies by debuffing their DEF stats while dealing high damage in return. Held back by a deploy cost of 4.
|Defender
|Admin Shieldman (x2)
|Good in Guild Coop, Shadow Palace and Danger Close. Very bulky and comes in a pair at a low cost of 2. Provides excellent protection as his passive skill Local Phase-locking Device can taunt enemies
|Ranger
|Eddie Fisher
|Good in Guild Coop, Shadow Palace and Danger Close. Absolutely crucial in hybrid Counter/Soldier decks, with his multiple buffs. His passive Experienced Veteran can buff the defense of Counters and Pro Mercenary can buff fellow soldiers' attack.
|Striker
|Jane Doe
|Great in Raids, Guild Coop and Danger Close. A speedy attacker that dishes out great damage thanks to her passive skill Swift Attack, while also inflicting AoE damage.
|
B tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Defender
|Stronghold (x2)
|Valued for his passive skill Can't Die Like This. Upon death he can temporarily make your allies more tanky for 6 seconds.
|Ranger
|John Mason
|Only good in Guild Coop thanks to his Tracking EMP Grenade to disable enemy skills temporarily (though some units are immune to it). Also noted for his passive skill, Anti-C.O. Drone: Ian Jr. It spawns a giant Corrupted Object that can serve as a makeshift protection. His Operation System Hacking can also bulk up fellow mech allies too.
|Ranger
|Assault Trooper (x3)
|Versatile across all content thanks to its unique niche of being deployable anywhere. Good backdoor options to deal with backline units, sucks with auto-battle.
|
C tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Supporter
|Choi Ina
|Good in Raids and Guild Coop thanks to her replenishing your party's deployment costs.Other than that she's a sitting duck.
|Sniper
|Adamant Sniper
|Great in Shadow Palace, can safely stay in the backline and thus out of harm's way, while dishing out good damage to enemies. Also cheap to deploy.
|
N tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Defender
|Charlie Rockwood, Shieldman
|Ranger
|UBGL Riflemen, Recoiless Gunner, Scout, Recoiless Gunner, Riflemen, Peacekeeper
|Sniper
|Stinger Gunner, Sniper, Sweeper,
|Extra
|Ironside (NOT IN MECH TEAM), Brownie Moore, Mortar Team
|Striker
|Jessica Green, Suppressor
PvP viability
|
S tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Ranger
|Admin Riflemen (x2)
|Absolutely monstrous damage output for a cheap cost of 2.Keep him safe in the backline and watch him slice through enemy defenses like a hot knife in butter.
|Striker
|Admin Sword Fighter (x2)
|A great asset to the team as she can continuously deal high damage against enemies. Her passive skill survival instinct fully heals the other when the first one perishes, adding to her survivability.
|Ranger
|Eddie Fisher
|Same role in PvP as a significant buffer to hybrid Counter/Soldier teams.
|Supporter
|Ironside (IN MECH TEAM)
|Good healer in a mech team. Can spam deployment thanks to cheap cost and significantly heal fellow mech allies. Easily an N tier when used in other teams and easy S tier for preggo mech memes.
|
A tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Ranger
|Assault Trooper (x3)
|Cheap backdoor unit that comes in three, can pull of surprise attacks on an unsuspecting backline and chip away the ship's health and cause distractions.
|Striker
|Jane Doe
|Crucial to a Striker rush team composition that shines when used with Matador. High crit and damage as well as great evasion.
|Defender
|Admin Shieldman (x2)
|Cheap defender that can redirect enemies attack to him with passive skill Local Phase-locking Device, can also absorb a lot of valid hits.
|Supporter
|Choi Ina
|Often used during her up week, she's a great deployment cost generator so players can get the rest of their units into the field faster, while able to provide useful buffs to allies.
|Sniper
|Adamant Sniper
|The diamond in the rough, she can bring a lot to the field for a low rarity unit. She remains in the backline away from harm's way while being able to deal decent damage.
|Ranger
|John Mason
|The Corrupted Object summonable with his passive skill : Anti-C.O. Drone: Ian Jr. is invaluable as it can pop out at a spot that can turn the tables of the PvP around. The Tracking EMP grenade's ability to disable is also welcomed, although some units are immune to it.
|
B tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Defender
|Stronghold (x2)
|Same gimmick of buffing allies' DMG RES upon death, but his high cost does not justify using him and Admin Shieldman overshadowed his role.
|
C tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Supporter
|Brownie Moore
|Her shtick of debuff immunity is what's most valuable about her.
|Sniper
|Stinger Gunner (x2)
|Good anti-air damage and pick off air threats, not useful generally.
|Ranger
|Recoiless Gunner (x2)
|Anti-mech specialist with her passive skill RPG-81 Cactus, not useful generally.
|
N tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Defender
|Charlie Rockwood, Shieldman
|Ranger
|UBGL Riflemen, Scout, Recoiless Gunner, Riflemen, Peacekeeper
|Sniper
|Stinger Gunner, Sniper, Sweeper
|Striker
|Terminator, Suppressor, Jessica Green
|Extra
|Mortar Team, Ironside (NOT IN MECH TEAM)
3
Counter Tier List
Consisting of humans who attained supernatural powers and are the frontline defense against Corrupted Objects. They come in a myriad of useful ultimate and special skills that make each of them have a unique playstyle, and niche useful in some occasions.
|
S tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Ranger
|Gaeun
|A must-have for all content and easily acquired at the start from rerolling the beginner banner. One of the top tier Rangers with formidable attack damage, range and utility. Her special skill, Double Flat, can stun multiple enemies. Her Quarter Note can hamper enemies by reducing their attack speed. Lastly, her ultimate skill, Prestissimo, is highly impressive for dealing massive damage capable of hitting far distances. A character you should be using.
|Ranger
|Kyle Wong
|Summon 2 barricades periodically to support allies defensively, crucial in almost every endgame content and shine in modes such as Danger Close and Shadow Palace.
|Ranger
|Nanahara Chifuyu
|3 cost unit with impressive bulk for her class, her Cherry Blossom Slash can weaken enemies' defense and debuff with stun, all the while dealing great AoE damage. Great across all content.
|Supporter
|Evelyn Keller
|A healer/attacker hybrid provides continuous healing with Heka's Tonic and Hermes Trismegistus, with the latter skill being able to inflict decent damage. A must-have for every type of content and used in conjunction with Claudia Nelson.
|Supporter
|Claudia Nelson
|A healer focusing on burst heal, upon deployment, her Kind Faith nurses ally health by a good chunk. Can make your team immortal in many PvE modes. Used in conjunction with Evelyn Keller.
|Ranger
|Kyle Wong
|His main utility, Strategy bulwark, can drop two barricades as good defensive support. Imperative in modes such as Danger Close or Shadow Palace.
|
A tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Striker
|Roy Burnett
|He debuffs enemies both defensively and offensively with his skills Sidewinder and Chain Drive. Good for Raids, Danger Close and Guild Coops.
|Supporter
|Arius Esquade
|A good support that casts a barrier and restores HP. Only use when Claudia or Evelyn were unavailable.
|Ranger
|Seo Yoon
|Remarkable in Danger Close and Raids as she can debuff enemies offensively and defensively, while providing ATK up support to allies. Good in Guild Coop and Raids.
|Striker
|Lin Xien
|Regenerates party Deployment costs while being able to attack enemies. Any team would welcome her.
|Supporter
|Nanahara Chinatsu
|Support unit that heals and offers defense-oriented buffs to allies, good for the majority of PvE content where hard bosses lurk.
|Sniper
|Hayami Sanae
|One of the bulkier Snipers who specialize in Area-wide damage, great in Danger Close.
|Ranger
|Shin Jia
|Primarily uses cloning jutsu to summon holograms of herself to fight. In addition, she can buff attack speed of allies. Great in Guild Coop and Raids that demand strength in numbers.
|Tower
|Maria Antonov
|S tier Babushka memes, a unique unit as her main source of strength comes from the multiple mech units she summons, absolutely great for raids and guild-coop.
|
B tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Striker
|Esterosa de Chevalier
|A bulky striker (thanks to Astraia's Blessing) with good damage and that's pretty much it at a cost of 4.
|Striker
|Cindy Looper
|Cheap offtank that pushes back the enemy.
|Defender
|Irie Alford
|Cheap defender that pushes back the enemy.
|Striker
|Orca
|Much like inher lore, she absolutely murders Corrupted Objects and is essential in PvE modes infested with them. Her skill set is too self-centered, to be higher though.
|Ranger
|Nayuka Minato
|A cheap damage dealer with arguably one of the most awesome Ultimate Skills.
|Striker
|Hilde
|Provides minor offensive buffs to allies while dealing out respectable damage, her ultimate skill Dragon Slayer, if spammed with Cooldown Reduction gear, can give her a lot of invincible grace periods.
|Defender
|Ryan Ferrier
|For a Defender unit, he has good bulk and attack damage. He's an average Joe across all content.
|Sniper
|Sylvia Lena Cooper
|Despite her sky-high damage and potential with her ultimate skill, she easily dies in one hit before launching it against PvE bosses.
|Sniper
|Xiao Lin
|A sniper with massive burst damage, can melt any striker or far-away targets incredibly fast. Her only downside is her fragile health.
|
C tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Ranger
|Joo Shiyoon
|One trick pony that is summoned to counterattack any dangerous attacks and then dies. Generally good in Danger Close and Shadow Palace where he is needed to parry some attacks.
|Striker
|Jake Walker
|A straightforward damage dealer that is way too overpriced and brings little to the table.
|Striker
|Ingrid Johana
|Her niche is suited for PvP and her inherently low stats for a low rarity make her unfit for any PvE role.
|Ranger
|Cathy Wade
|Significant buffs to ally rangers and only rangers at a low cost. Otherwise usable across all content.
|Ranger
|Elizabeth Pendragon
|Madame miss a lot, while she can be deployed anywhere to unleash her Knife Ballore to keep enemies on the spot, her flurry of knife attacks has poor HIT that hold back her damage potential.
|Tower
|Gabriel
|Good in Danger Close whenever the siege Ministra boss shows up.
|
N tier
|Class
|Name
|Ranger
|Yang Hansol, Yoo Mina, Yuna Springfield, Thaddeus Morgan, Bomi
|Striker
|Nina Anderson, Zena Bird, Park Hyunsoo, Oh Saerom, Ingrid Johana, Liv Allen, Eujin, Amy Strickland
|Sniper
|Maya Hunt, Kim Chowon, Miya
|Defender
|Choi Gangsan, Lee Dafoe, Kim Chulsoo, Hirose Aki, Benedict Constantine, Ogami Masaki, Fiona Lowell
|Extra
|Shin Somi, Lumi, Lee Minseo, Laura Beatrix, Lee Jin
PvP viability
|
S tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Ranger
|Gaeun
|A universal staple in any team and very dominant in PvP for the same reasons stated in the PvE section. In KR and SEA players often opt to ban her.
|Ranger
|Kyle Wong
|Summons 2 barricades periodically to support allies defensively. His barricades can direct enemy attacks away from your frail backline units.
|Ranger
|Nanahara Chifuyu
|Absolutely stellar for the same reasons stated in the PvE section. A good opener that can seriously debuff enemies with defense down to make it easier for your allies to take them down.
|Supporter
|Evelyn Keller
|A healer/attacker hybrid that provides continuous healing with Heka's Tonic and Hermes Trismegistus, with the latter skill being able to inflict decent damage. A universal staple in any team and the go-to pick for a healer.
|Supporter
|Claudia Nelson
|Good burst healer that players can redeploy to take advantage of her heal upon entry gimmick. She's the secondary choice for whenever Evelyn is banned.
|Sniper
|Sylvia Lena Cooper
|Being able to stun everyone for a good few seconds with her skill Lockdown Shock Buster, as well as dropping a "Judgement day" with her ultimate skill Beautiful World makes her one of the best team supports. In addition, her skill set specifically synergizes well with a mech team as she provides buffs to them.
|Striker
|Lin Xien
|A must-have when she's upped. She can generate a lot of deployment points (with her ultimate skill and passive skill) and is especially important in decks geared towards rushing.
|Sniper
|Xiao Lin
|Her sky high damage can pierce through multiple enemies (depending on whether the rework is applied in global servers) , making her a dangerous presence on the battlefield. She is the bane of all bulky strikers and Titan (and in the future Awakened Yuna) are afraid of her.
|
A tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Striker
|Ingrid Johana
|A surprise attacker that works fantastically with other paratroopers or backdoor units. She can be tough to take down as her evasion is high. She excels at chipping away the ship's health or distracting the enemy backline.
|Siege
|Lumi
|Same tier as Rhino, a key backbone to siege rush team comp.
|Ranger
|Joo Shiyoon
|PvP is where his counterattack skill shines with its brightest potential. Once activated it can stun the entire field of enemies and comes in handy when used properly.
|Striker
|Cindy Looper
|Often used together with Irie Alford, Cindy Looper is a cheap offtank (thanks to her self-regeneration skills) that can push back enemy's frontline with Judgment Chainsaw.
|Defender
|Irie Alford
|Often used together with Cindy Looper, a cheap but bulky defender that can push back the enemy's frontline with her skill Stay Away From Us!
|Sniper
|Hayami Sanae
|One of the tankier sniper units that can hit a wide area and simultaneously debuff enemies' attack speed.
|Defender
|Ryan Ferrier
|Finger licking good skill kit that emphasizes the principle "offense is the greatest defense". Early days in SEA and KR PvP were dominated by him.
|Ranger
|Elizabeth Pendragon
|Her Noblesse Throw and damage upon entry can be used to pick off a squishy backline and keep them rooted on the spot (this is important).
|Ranger
|Nayuka Minato
|The underdog that is absolutely monstrous when upped. He packs good damage for a cost of 2 (1 if upped) with his ultimate skill Nine Suns and his niche of inflicting higher damage to farther targets.
|
B tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Tower
|Maria Antonov
|Can overwhelm the enemy with her ultimate skill. Her Air Raid Order skill is equally useful as it can chip away the enemy’s backline health. Sadly she is too reliant on gear, needing at least 72% Cooldown reduction to be good, especially for a unit with an exorbitant cost of 5. The hologram mechs she summoned with Modern Warfare can be taken down if the enemy already deployed a full-fledged team.
|Tower
|Gabriel
|Good ship defense against paratroopers and backdoor units such as Ingrid Johana, Assault Troopers. Best T-poser.
|Striker
|Hilde
|Good striker lead that hits hard and increases damage output of fellow counters. Her entry damage can temporarily disrupt several units.
|Striker
|Esterosa de Chevalier
|While she is bulky thanks to her skill set and qualifies as S tier easily, she is quickly rendered obsolete when better Striker and awakened Strikers are released until she receives a rearm update. So we rated her B.
|
C tier
|Class
|Name
|Analysis
|Sniper
|Maya Hunt
|Niche usage in PvP as a disposable, cheap damage dealer.
|Sniper
|Miya
|Easily interruptible ultimate and special skills that once pulled off can do a lot of knockback, with a cost of 4.
|Striker
|Orca
|Her ultimate skill, Orca's Fury, can occasionally take away a massive chunk of the ship's health if played with skilled hands. Other than that, she doesn't do much as she's more effective against Corrupted Objects.
|Ranger
|Shin Jia
|Another case of a PvE oriented unit, although her ultimate skill’s knockback is nice.
|Supporter
|Lee Jin
|A damage-oriented pyromaniac support that focuses too much on damaging and debuffing enemies. Has a kamikaze skill that sadly is very situational.
|Ranger
|Seo Yoon
|Her damage output is rather low and easily dwarfed by other units of her class. Her unlimited gun works ultimate skill is undeniably cool, though.
|
N tier
|Class
|Name
|Ranger
|Yang Hansol, Yoo Mina, Yuna Springfield, Bomi, Cathy Wade
|Striker
|Nina Anderson, Zena Bird, Park Hyunsoo, Oh Saerom, Bomi, Liv Allen, Eujin, Amy Strickland, Roy Burnett, Jake Walker
|Sniper
|Kim Chowon
|Defender
|Choi Gangsan, Lee Dafoe, Kim Chulsoo, Hirose Aki, Benedict Constantine, Ogami Masaki, Fiona Lowell
|Extra
|Shin Somi, Lee Minseo, Laura Beatrix
