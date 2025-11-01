Saint Seiya Awakening tier list of the finest knights in the game
| Saint Seiya Awakening
Updated on November 1st, 2025 - Version: 1.6.57 - Latest Additions: Pisces Lugonis
We’ve ranked each Knight in the game in separate tiers, taking into account a few important factors, such as base rarity, active and passive abilities, and their Auras. Additionally, we’ve also considered the community rankings presented by veterans of the game that reflect the current meta. So, rest assured, you will find your favourite Knight ranked on our Saint Seiya Awakening tier list!
Looking for similar turn-based RPGs? Take a look at our FFVII Ever Crisis tier list that ranks all of your favourite characters, and our Tower of God tier list, along with a reroll guide.
Having a clear and conscious understanding of all the Knights and their place in the meta is going to be very beneficial for any player. Based on the popular light novel/manga series by Masami Kurumada, Saint Seiya Awakening is a beautiful mobile JRPG featuring strategic turn-based combat. Stunning animations, lucid particle effects, and anime-stylised full HD graphics are just some of the cherries to pick through when praising it. I have personally observed the benefits you can enjoy once you make use of the strongest Knights, be it for PvE or PvP game modes.
PICK THE BEST KNIGHTSI have compiled a complete list of all the currently available Knights, placing the strongest in S Tier and the weakest in E Tier. Of course, tier lists are always subjective in nature, but I would suggest you add the S-tier Knights to your rosters right away if you can, to enhance their overall strength.
Keep an eye out for future changes to our Saint Seiya Awakening tier list, particularly after a balance patch or feature-rich update where new Knights are released. The rankings of individual Knights will be revised based on the balance changes. With that said, simply click on the big blue button below to view the complete tier list!
1
S-Tier Knights
|Characters
|Divine Cloth Shura, Divine Cloth Pegasus Tenma, Alone, Artemis, DC Aphrodite, DC Camus, DC Dohko, Defteros
|Pisces Lugonis, Divine Blood Wyvern, Gemini Kanon, Hades Alone, Mephistopheles Yoma
|Odysseus, Persephone, Poseidon Seraphina, Queen of the Ocean - Poseidon Seraphina
|Saga Surplice, Sasha, Shun, Sun God Apollo, Surplice Gemini Aspros, Thanatos
Poseidon Seraphina is a powerful Support Saint equipped with cost-effective single-target control mechanics. As the battle progresses, she supplies a variety of buffs to herself and her allies, hence strengthening the lineup in the late game.
Goddess Sasha is a Support Saint with the ability to boost attributes as well as defence, counterattacks, and battle assistance. She can also revive herself or her allies with cheat death. Pairing her up with Saints who specialise in basic attacks or damage dealers with low survivability will yield surprising results.
2
A-Tier Knights
|Characters
|Sagittarius Sisyphus, Acting Grand Pope Hakurei, Leo Regulus, Aiakos, Albafica, Athena, Athena's Exclamation - Surplice, DC Aldebaran, DC Shiryu, DC Shun, Deathtoll, Divine Cloth Virgo Shaka, Goddess of Discord - Eris, Lune, Manigoldo, Oneiros, Pandora UC, Partita, Shion Surplice, Shura Surplice, Suikyo, Surplice - Camus, Unity, Athena's Exclamation - Surplice, Scorpio Ecarlate
Owl Partita is a Saint specialising in damage reflection. She acquires Reflect DMG through her skills to deal damage to the enemies. One of her skills, Fated Duel, can reduce the damage she takes, allowing her to survive longer as well as trigger Guardian Owl and Eyes of Owl. Both of these abilities help her mark her target and deal extra bonus damage to it.
Goddess Athena is a Saint who deals damage via managing her energy. She gains energy to replenish her reserve and reduces her skill costs when allies spend energy. She shines when paired with allies that have costly skills.
3
B-Tier Knights
|Characters
|Aphrodite, Athena Exclamation, Cain, DC Hyoga, DC Milo, Ghyoga, Hypnos, Orphee, Pandora LC, Pharaoh, Phantasos, Sleep Angel - Toma
Cain is a great Support saint. His ability, Another Dimension, can significantly disrupt the enemy’s attack. Try to boost his defence attributes and HIT Status to maximise his advantages. His ability, Kishikaisei, can also help revive fallen allies, provided certain conditions are met. However, he does have a few negative quirks, and that puts him in the middle of this Saint Seiya Awakening tier list.
Divine Cloth Hyoga has very powerful single-target damage and control effects. When there are other Ice Saints in play, his skill, Ultimate Diamond Dust, will deal additional damage. Additionally, his Ultimate Freezing Coffin ability freezes an enemy for 1 round and adds 2 stacks of Frostbite. It restores the target's HP and grants Invincibility for 1 round if used on an ally.
4
C-Tier Knights
|Characters
|Aryashiki Shaka, DB Rhada, DC Aiolia, DC Aiolos, Esaga, Ichi, June, Kardia, Minos, Misty, Mu, My, Pandora, Rhadamanthys, Saga, Saori, SD Kanon, Shijima, Sorrento
Divine Cloth Sagittarius Aiolos is a unique Saint who excels at dealing physical damage and supporting Physical Attack Saints. Under the circumstance in which he consistently provides extra moves, immunity, and damage bonus to said allies, Aiolos is able to swiftly eradicate enemies with Arrow of Justice fuelled by high Arrow Power.
Pandora is a healing-type Saint with very powerful heals. When friendly units have their debuffs removed, her passive is capable of healing large amounts of HP. She also has active heals when needed. Pandora is also great at supporting, and she can transform debuffs into buffs which greatly increases her teammate’s abilities.
5
D-Tier Knights
|Characters
|Aldebaran, Camus, DC Ikki, DC Seiya, Gestalt, Hades, Kiki, Luna, Milo, Pope, Poseidon, Shion, Shun A, Virgo Asmita, Virgo Shaka
Virgo Asmita is a Support Saint who can restrict all the enemies with the Treasures of Heavens, collect Sapindus fruits to create Acala Shields, and purify debuffs on his allies. He is capable of handling all sorts of situations, essentially.
Andromeda Shun has Thunder Wave, a very powerful single-target control skill. He does not have a very high speed, forcing users to reserve energy in order for him to use this skill. Further, enemies afflicted with Thunder Wave cannot be purified.
6
E-Tier Knights
|Characters
|Aiolia, Aiolos, Deathmask, Dohko, GA Seiya, Krishna, Mayura, Nebula Shun, Shura
All of the Knights included at the bottom of the Saint Seiya Awakening tier list are quite bad in contrast to others, as they display no real combat prowess. They are of the lowest rarity, possessing very low base stats in the Attack, Defence, and HP departments. On top of that, a majority of these Knights are power creeped. We highly recommend not investing any of your precious resources into these Knights.