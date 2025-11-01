Saint Seiya Awakening tier list of the finest knights in the game

Characters Divine Cloth Shura, Divine Cloth Pegasus Tenma, Alone, Artemis, DC Aphrodite, DC Camus, DC Dohko, Defteros Pisces Lugonis, Divine Blood Wyvern, Gemini Kanon, Hades Alone, Mephistopheles Yoma Odysseus, Persephone, Poseidon Seraphina, Queen of the Ocean - Poseidon Seraphina Saga Surplice, Sasha, Shun, Sun God Apollo, Surplice Gemini Aspros, Thanatos

Poseidon Seraphina is a powerful Support Saint equipped with cost-effective single-target control mechanics. As the battle progresses, she supplies a variety of buffs to herself and her allies, hence strengthening the lineup in the late game.

Goddess Sasha is a Support Saint with the ability to boost attributes as well as defence, counterattacks, and battle assistance. She can also revive herself or her allies with cheat death. Pairing her up with Saints who specialise in basic attacks or damage dealers with low survivability will yield surprising results.