Standoff 2: The best weapons in each category
| Standoff 2
- Standoff 2 features a lot of different weapons and they have all been sorted nicely in their respective categories
- Picking the best weapons is not a trivial matter, and we have decided to pick one for each category, so all players will find their favourites
When it comes to shooters on mobile, there’s a huge variety to pick from. But one game that’s piqued our interest since its release in 2017 is Standoff 2 by developer Axlebolt. While a lot of players refer to it as a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive clone, there are much worse games to follow after.
Just like in Counter-Strike, Standoff 2 also has a beefy arsenal of weapons to choose from. Everything from pistols to machine guns is available to players. If you do want to test them out, Standoff 2 is free-to-play and deceptively easy to jump into and try for yourself.
Due to its similarities to CS, you can apply many of the same tactics and general assumptions to this game. For example, there are specific weapons that can only be bought and equipped by the Terrorist and Counter-terrorist factions respectively. We’ll be listing our pick overall, regardless of faction.
But focusing on Standoff 2 specifically, the game’s weapons come in six categories…
- Knives
- Pistols
- Heavy
- SMG
- Sniper Rifle
We'll be making a pick from each category of our top weapon, so let's get started with...
1
Nil Tier - Knives
While they do come in different forms, each knife has one thing in common - they’re a one-shot kill. This makes them extremely useful but also means that there’s functionally no difference between them since they’re a standby weapon. Thus, whichever you pick is based purely on your preference for aesthetics and whether or not you like something colourful or merely military basic.
2
Best Pistols - Desert Eagle
It should come as no surprise that the Deagle is our pick for the most powerful pistol. With high damage, and high recoil to match, the gun is a perennial favourite in virtually every FPS game for good reason. It’s also available for both factions in-game, and despite us staying neutral we think this tips it over the edge to make it a worthy choice for the best pistol in Standoff 2.
For the Terrorist team, the Tec-9 does provide a higher RoF, as well as one-shot kills on headshots at close range, as well as being slightly cheaper. So do consider that as an alternate pick.
3
Best Rifles - AKR
This ersatz version of the AK-47 you’ll find in most other games has many of the attributes we associate with them. A no-frills assault rifle for the terrorist team, the AKR has exceptional accuracy on its first shot and can go full-auto although its high recoil means you should use short bursts. Just like the AK you’ll find in Counter-Strike, this is an excellent all-rounder weapon that only really has the drawback of lacking consistent long-range engagement potential.
4
Best Heavy weapon - SPAS
(Special guest image: The SM104) Heavy weapons can be a bit of a crapshoot in Standoff 2 since your primary assault rifle, pistol or knife can usually do the job a lot better. The M60 offers full-auto fire but only real shines in terms of suppression. The SPAS offers a lot of damage compared to its peers, although with a lower fire rate. Try out some of the heavy weapons and see if they work for you but don’t prioritise them over other types.
5
Best SMG - MP7
(Special guest image: The P90) SMGs occupy a relatively narrow niche and one that you’ll want to be sure whether you want to use. They’re shorter-range, higher fire rate but lower damage. Furthering the Counter-Strike comparisons, Standoff 2 has a relatively narrow field of ‘top tier’ weapons. But if you do need to make a pick the MP7 is the most balanced of the bunch.
6
Best Sniper rifle- M40
Weapons like sniper rifles occupy an unusual part of the combat ecosystem in games like Standoff 2. Given the fast pace of the game and indeed how quickly kills can be made, slow-paced sniper duels aren’t likely to happen. For that reason it’s no surprise the basic M40 is most useful for everything from long-range to no-scoping, other weapons like the M110 do offer higher fire rates, but depending on your skill level this advantage is negligible.
There you go, all of the very best Standoff 2 guns in each category. Surely, we guessed some of your favourites already. If you'd love to claim some free gifts, use Standoff 2 promo codes.