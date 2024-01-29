Standoff 2: The best weapons in each category

Standoff 2 features a lot of different weapons and they have all been sorted nicely in their respective categories

Picking the best weapons is not a trivial matter, and we have decided to pick one for each category, so all players will find their favourites

When it comes to shooters on mobile, there’s a huge variety to pick from. But one game that’s piqued our interest since its release in 2017 is Standoff 2 by developer Axlebolt. While a lot of players refer to it as a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive clone, there are much worse games to follow after.

Just like in Counter-Strike, Standoff 2 also has a beefy arsenal of weapons to choose from. Everything from pistols to machine guns is available to players. If you do want to test them out, Standoff 2 is free-to-play and deceptively easy to jump into and try for yourself.

Due to its similarities to CS, you can apply many of the same tactics and general assumptions to this game. For example, there are specific weapons that can only be bought and equipped by the Terrorist and Counter-terrorist factions respectively. We’ll be listing our pick overall, regardless of faction.

But focusing on Standoff 2 specifically, the game’s weapons come in six categories…

Knives

Pistols

Heavy

SMG

Sniper Rifle

We'll be making a pick from each category of our top weapon, so let's get started with...