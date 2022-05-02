DC Worlds Collide redeem codes: May 2022

Use these DC Worlds Collide redeem codes to get free diamonds.

DC Worlds Collide has just soft-launched in select countries. If you have already downloaded the game and are looking for some DC Worlds Collide redeem codes, then you are in the right place. In this post, we will share a list of all the working redeem codes that you can use to claim some free in-game diamonds and other rewards.

List of all active DC Worlds Collide redeem codes

ILOVEDCWC - possibly working

DCWCHARLEY - possibly working

Here is a list of all working redeem codes:

Expired Codes:

Happy2022

ANICEDAY

xjgwaf2

00a0WT0rMX3p2B3

Christmas

0iysgdp7 - Use this code to get 500 Diamonds.

- Use this code to get 500 Diamonds. DCWCOMMUNITY - Use this code to get 200 Diamonds.

We will keep updating this post with more new DC Worlds Collide redeem codes as and when they arrive. Therefore, make sure to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new working DC Worlds Collide redeem codes.

How to redeem DC Worlds Collide redeem codes?

Open the game and click on your player avatar at the top left of the screen

Now go to the settings section and click on the redemption code button

Enter any working codes from above and click on the confirm button

As soon as you click on the confirm button, the reward will pop up on your screen and automatically get added to your in-game account

About the game

DC Worlds Collide is a turn-based RPG where you take part in strategic battles. You have to assemble a team of heroes and supervillains . There are over 50 characters to choose from, including fan favourites Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash and others. Here you take part in battles to destroy evil and protect the world from great disaster.

DC Worlds Collide is available to download on Android in select countries. Players can download it from Google Play.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.