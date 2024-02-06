Standoff 2 guide to win more matches
| Standoff 2
Among the first-person shooters that are accessible for mobile devices, Standoff 2 is one of the most fun games. If you enjoy playing Counter-Strike on PC, this would probably be the best game to enjoy with your friends while on the go.
Many different modes are included in the title, and the gameplay as a whole is quite interesting. Moreover, you have a vast array of weapons at your disposal, giving you an abundance of options and enhancing the immersion of the gunplay.
To climb up the ranks and win more matches, you must constantly improve yourself. Standoff 2 guide provides you with different tips that will help you get better.
1
1) Manage the economy
One of the most common mistakes players make inside Standoff 2 is that they don’t manage their economies correctly, and end up force buying after each round. Although the same can provide high rewards, it is never recommended as you could end up being broke, and not have enough money to buy proper utilities and weapons each round.
Consequently, it would be better to learn the art of managing your economy well. For example, if you lose the first pistol round, it would be better to go for an eco round, and then proceed with a full buy in the third round.
This will considerably increase your chances of winning the third round, and you may eventually go on a winning streak.
2
2) Coordinate with teammates
Given that Standoff 2 is a tactical first-person shooter, teamwork is important for winning matches. It would be better to find friends who are already playing the game and join them. Nonetheless, if you don't know individuals who play the game, get better at coordinating with the other players in the matchmaking queues.
Coordinating with the teammates will increase your probability of winning the rounds, and converting the matches into wins. You will have to be precise with your communication and provide the right calls to assist your team in the best manner.
3
3) Practice your aim
Coming to the individual factors that affect your performance, the aim would be among the most important ones. Improving your aim is something that will take you a long way ahead, and end up making you a better player.
Thus, your aim is something you must constantly work on to win more matches in Standoff 2. There are several facets you must consider to improve your aim, a few of which are the crosshair placement and the spray control.
Some of the things that you can do to sharpen your aim would be to play deathmatches regularly and inculcate good aim habits. Over time, you will see that you have become more accurate.
4
4) Adjust your sensitivity appropriately
Sensitivity settings are another vital part of the gameplay in Standoff 2, and the same plays a massive role in terms of the movement and the aim. You must have your sensitivity settings correctly configured to match your preferences.
It is worth specifying that there is no perfect sensitivity to play Standoff 2 - and you must adjust it based on your overall preference and playstyle. For instance, someone who likes rushing would prefer playing on a higher sensitivity.
To find the perfect sensitivity settings, you can hop onto a deathmatch and keep configuring it until you find the one that matches your gameplay.
5
5) Become proficient in all types of weapons
As mentioned before, Standoff 2 provides you with a vast array of weapons, which adds to the intensity of the gunplay. In order to become better and win more games, you will need to become skilled with every kind of weapon.
Besides knowing how to work with the rifles, you will also have to be proficient with pistols to secure the initial pistol rounds. Additionally, learning to use SMGs and Shotguns will aid immensely, considering that there are multiple maps where short-range combat is quite common.
6
6) Read the map well
Game sense is something that doesn’t come instantly, and you have to build it up over the period of playing the game. One part of the game sense that is pretty essential is the ability to read the map and know how and when to occupy the space.
Upon learning about the enemy's presence in a particular region of the map, you can make the right read to push from the other side to punish them with a flank. Furthermore, taking map control will allow you to narrow down the options for the opponents.
7
7) Learn how to use the utilities
Finally, you must learn how to employ the different utility items in Standoff 2. Many beginner players end up ignoring the importance of the various grenades, and end up neglecting them, solely relying on their ability to win the gun fights.
Essentially, learning how to employ different utilities like the smoke grenade is immensely beneficial. They allow you to cover off angles and take safe control over a region of the map. In a similar manner, flashbangs help you eliminate the holder’s advantage, allowing you to peek.
This is it for the guide on winning matches in Standoff 2. You can also check out our other article on the best Standoff 2 weapons in each category.