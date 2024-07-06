Cookie Run Tower of Adventures codes (July 2024)

If you want to claim the latest Cookie Run Tower of Adventures codes, then this is where you can find them. Below we've shared all the active codes for Cookie Run ToA so you can get some free Crystals to help you refill your Stamina Jellies, buy new Raid Tickets, or even try your luck in the gacha.

Using the free Crystals in the gacha could help you get some of the best cookies in the game, which we've listed in our Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list, so unless you really need the Stamina Jellies or Raid Tickets for the weekly Raid Boss, we'd suggest you save them up for summons!

And without further ado, let's check out the codes!

Active Cookie Run Tower of Adventures codes

TOAWITHTWCREATOR - 1000 Crystals (New!)

- 1000 Crystals HOLITTOAYOUTUBE6 - 300 Crystals (New!)

- 300 Crystals HONG2TOAHAVEFUNS - 300 Crystals (New!)

- 300 Crystals TOWERCOOKIERUNGO - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals TEDYOUTUBETOA624 - 300 Crystals

- 300 Crystals MINGMOYOUTUBETOA - 300 Crystals

- 300 Crystals BEENUYOUTUBETOA6 - 300 Crystals

- 300 Crystals PON2LINYTPLAYTOA - 300 Crystals

Expired codes

FIRSTTOAUPDATETW - 1000 Crystals

- 1000 Crystals COOKIETOA2GETHER - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals TOTOWEROFGUYNGID - 500 Crystals

How to redeem codes in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures

Just like you would redeem the codes in CRK , you need to head over to the official redemption page, input the information there, and then claim there. Here's the step-by-step process:

Step 1: Head over to the DevPlay code redemption website.

Step 2: Type in your DevPlay Account (could be the email address you used to register your ToA account).

Step 3: Type in one of the active codes from the list above.

Step 4: Select the "Claim Reward" button.

Step 5: Open the game and check your in-game mailbox. You will receive all the rewards there.

How to get more Cookie Run ToA codes

A lot of new codes could be released virtually at any time, but we've got our eyes wide open for new ones. Some codes could be released on the ToA official social media accounts, such as X, but many of them are handed out to content creators. All you need to do is save this page because we'll update you as soon as we find any new ones.