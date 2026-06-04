Sonic's 35th anniversary sees the introduction of the Sonic's new London run club

Sega is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog

And to mark it you can take a run round Shoreditch as part of a new route

The run will also be marked with seven newly unveiled murals dedicated to Sonic!

It's been a big week for anniversaries, what with both Summoners War and Two Dots celebrating their 12th birthdays. But they're far from the only ones marking so many years, as Sega's iconic mascot Sonic the Hedgehog is celebrating his 35th anniversary this month! And to mark it, you can get your running shoes on.

That's because Sega are launching the new Sonic run club route around the city of London, which will be in place until June 28th. Taking runners throughout Shoreditch, it coincides with the unveiling of seven different murals dedicated to Sonic that are scattered throughout the district.

Escape the city

Of course, it certainly fits Sonic the Hedgehog's overall character to introduce this little run club as an anniversary celebration. Here's hoping the weather remains cool throughout the month, though, because with London marking some record temperatures in May I wouldn't like to be sweltering my way across the city just for Sonic.

However, more than that, this also represents something of a revival for the iconic blue hedgehog. For a while it seemed as if he were ebbing in popularity, but as the launch of new mobile spinoffs such as Sonic Rumble (and its massive party overhaul) have shown, fans on virtually every platform aren't tiring of him yet.

As for what else we might see to mark Sonic's anniversary? I'd advise you to watch this space, because in the coming weeks we're likely to see more announcements like this, especially for the iconic blue hedgehog's suite of mobile spinoffs!

In the meantime, if you're looking to see what other great picks are available on mobile, you can always take a gander at our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week, where we're offering up our latest picks from the last seven days we think are worth checking out!