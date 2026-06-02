Two Dots celebrate 12 years since launch with major new design revamp and content drop

Zynga's Two Dots is celebrating its 12th anniversary this month

And to mark it, Two Dots is having a major revamp and redesign

Not only that, but you can enter a $12,000 sweepstakes just by playing!

Nowadays it's quite an event when a mobile game reaches even the half-year mark. But even now there are a few out there celebrating truly titanic birthdays. Zynga's Two Dots is no different, with the hit mobile puzzler celebrating a whopping 12 years since launch with major new anniversary events!

Now, this isn't just a bunch of events (although those are present) but some actual major tweaks to Two Dots itself. A major visual revamp changes up everything from character design to art, effects and a whole reimagining of Two Dots with reimagined saga maps and levels to enjoy.

Dot the Twos

The decision to give Two Dots a ground-up reimagining and revamp like this will be a welcome one for many players, I imagine. Because it signifies that Zynga aren't about to lose interest in one of their most enduring puzzlers anytime soon.

Still, as I mentioned, this is only the tip of the iceberg. You can also celebrate Two Dots' 12th anniversary with a brand-new sweepstakes competition. Running until June 30th, it offers up a whopping grand prize of $12,000 for entrants across the US and Europe.

Best of all, you won't need to go outside of Two Dots to enter, as competing in new in-game events such as Cave Chase, Cannon Carnival and Temple Trials will net you entry tickets, with each player able to enter up to 10,000 times. That means competition will be stiff, but no doubt dedicated Two Dots fans out there are already flocking to try out the new in-game anniversary content.

If Two Dots gives you a taste for puzzling, then you needn't worry about finding more to play. Instead, just take a looksee at our comprehensive list of the best puzzle games on Android to find out what our favourite picks are that any cerebral gamer should play!

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